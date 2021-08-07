“I thought a lot of things that everybody thought, like just curious,” said Turner, who entered Saturday fourth in the National League with a .321 batting average. “But I feel like pretty early on the move was to go to second base, and I’m just trying to fit in here. These guys are unbelievable when you look up and down the lineup. You’ve got all-stars, you’ve got MVPs, you’ve got guys that have done it in the postseason. You just try to slot in where you can and contribute.”