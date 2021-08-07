But in the Spirit’s 1-0 loss to the Portland Thorns on Saturday at Segra Field, one of his team’s major weaknesses from the first half persisted. Washington has struggled defending passes into the box, and that’s how the Thorns scored the lone goal of the night.
In the 29th minute, Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie, at 15 the youngest player to compete in the NWSL, crossed the ball into the box. Forward Simone Charley sprinted past the Spirit defenders and headed the ball into the goal.
Moultrie was one of the main attractions for the Spirit’s matchup with the first-place Thorns. She joined Portland’s youth academy in 2019 at 13 but couldn’t play in the NWSL because of the league’s minimum age rule, set at 18. Moultrie declined a scholarship to play at the University of North Carolina and signed a six-figure deal with Nike.
In May, she sued the NWSL, alleging the minimum-age rule violated antitrust laws. She made her NWSL debut July 3. The NWSL appealed Moultrie’s case, but the sides reached a settlement last week.
Following its loss at the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday, the Spirit has dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season. Washington (5-5-3, 18 points) fell into fifth place in the National Women’s Soccer League and could drop further; sixth-place Houston visited eight-place OL Reign late Saturday.
“We need to work on our speed of play and tempo,” Spirit defender Paige Nielsen said. “We need to go east, west like we have been in the past. This field is a little smaller, so it’s tough to get used to right away. But we should be able to do that no problem. It didn’t look like they had to move a whole lot. Back to the drawing board.”
Four of the past eight goals Washington has permitted have come on corner kicks. Moultrie’s cross wasn’t a corner kick, but it was similar; it came from the right sideline.
“I’m a little bit disappointed in how we organized in the midfield for that one,” Burke said. “You have to give credit where credit’s due. [Thorns Coach Mark Parsons] has done a really good job of organizing them.”
There isn’t tougher competition in the NWSL than what the Spirit faced Saturday. The Thorns (9-3-1, 28 points) lead the NWSL in goals (20), shots (194), shots on goal (88), corner kicks (97) and fewest goals allowed (seven). Portland has lost just once in its past 10 matches, going 8-1-1.
The Spirit will soon get a boost when its full contingent of Olympians returns. Japan midfielder Saori Takarada was back in action Saturday, but U.S. defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett and Sweden midfielder Julia Roddar remained out.
Burke said he hopes O’Hara and Sonnett, who won bronze medals, and Roddar, who earned silver, will return for the Spirit’s game against the Orlando Pride on Aug. 22 or the North Carolina Courage on Aug. 29. Washington first visits Houston on Friday.
Those players should help the Spirit on defense, but they also could contribute to ending Washington’s offensive inconsistency. The Spirit’s best opportunity to score Saturday came in the 71st minute, when Takarada’s shot from the top of the box went a tad above the goal.
“Out of possession, they had us pinned in in our own half,” Spirit midfielder Tori Huster said. “For the majority of the first half, we were outnumbered in wide areas way too often, and we didn’t get it sorted in the first half at all.”
When the referee blew the final whistle, forward Trinity Rodman, a breakout star for Washington, knelt near the top of the box before sitting there for about a minute. The Spirit had been shut out for the third time this season.
“We’re really confident,” Nielsen said. “And we can only go up from here.”
