Plaudits began pouring in for Bowden last month after he announced that he was terminally ill and one of his sons, Louisiana Monroe Coach Terry Bowden, told reporters that his father had pancreatic cancer.
“To the coaching community, Coach Bowden demonstrated that you can be exceptional as a leader and field amazing football teams and be a quality human being — genuine, authentic, giving and compassionate — all at the same time,” Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall said (via Yahoo’s Pete Thamel). “I think that era of coaches, and Coach Bowden specifically, gave us an example for us as younger coaches to follow.”
Bowden said he was “at peace” with his condition in a statement released by FSU last month. “I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”
News of his terminal illness landed in late July as coaches were about to conduct media interviews for the upcoming season and Mike Norvell, the current coach at FSU, choked up during ACC media day as he tried to describe what Bowden meant to the community.
“He talked about being at peace,” Norvell said. “I think that even speaks to the legacy of who he is and what he’s all about. That’s what life is about. To be able to go through a journey, be in a challenging place, a challenging moment, be able to be at peace.”
Deion Sanders, who played for Bowden at FSU and is the head coach at Jackson State, called him “one of the BEST COACHES I’ve ever had,” on Instagram, “a man of God and a true Father Figure when most young men arrived on college campuses without the love, affection and correction of a father. Love you 4Ever Coach Bowden. #Truth”
Nick Saban, Alabama’s coach, said he thinks of “the person” whenever Bowden’s name is mentioned. “I don’t know how many people know this story,” he said in video on ESPN, “but when my father passed away, I was a GA at Kent State [in] my first year of coaching and lo and behold all of a sudden the phone rings because Bobby was the head coach at West Virginia University and I grew up about 25 miles from there. He heard that my father had passed away and he called and said, ‘I want you to know if you need to come home and be closer to your mom, you always have an opportunity to come to West Virginia University and work for me.’ Never forgot that.”
Bowden’s intimidating résumé was overtaken by his personality for coaches such as Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who told ESPN that the first time he saw Bowden: “I just couldn’t stop staring. ‘Man, that’s Bobby Bowden.’ The cool thing is sometimes you may have a perception of someone that you really think a lot of. He was way better than even I thought he was.”
To be sure, he had funny, folksy moments, such as commanding drivers at an auto race to “start your dadgum engines.” But that could get lost in the scope of what he accomplished, with his teams finishing with losing seasons only four times over 44 years. Bowden’s success caused Florida State to become a football destination for top talent; three of his former players — Derrick Brooks, Walter Jones and Sanders — are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
An assistant to Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, now Texas A&M’s coach, succeeded him when Bowden retired after the 2009 season. “The greatest thing about Coach Bowden,” Fisher recalled, “is that I’ve never met a guy who could meet you and in the first minute and a half [after] he met you thought that he’d known you for 25 years.”
Urban Meyer, who coached against Bowden while he was at Florida, called Bowden “a great friend and mentor to me, and his impact transcended the coaching profession in so many ways” in a tweet.
Manny Diaz, the University of Miami coach, played for Bowden and thanked him Sunday for “showing this young coach how to lead a program with the Christ-like principles of selflessness, grace, and humility. You won a ton of games but transformed countless more lives, including mine.”
On Sunday, Norvell called Bowden “one of the greatest coaches ever, but more than that he was an incredible man. He was a special human being who earned an enduring legacy because of his wonderful heart, faith and values he lived. It was the honor of my lifetime to know him and beyond anything I could dream to have a relationship with him. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by Coach Bowden and particularly with his wife Ann, their children, grandchildren, former players and coaches. The entire Florida State family is hurting right now at the loss of our program’s patriarch.”
