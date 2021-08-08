Nick Saban, Alabama’s coach, said he thinks of “the person” whenever Bowden’s name is mentioned. “I don’t know how many people know this story,” he said in video on ESPN, “but when my father passed away, I was a GA at Kent State [in] my first year of coaching and lo and behold all of a sudden the phone rings because Bobby was the head coach at West Virginia University and I grew up about 25 miles from there. He heard that my father had passed away and he called and said, ‘I want you to know if you need to come home and be closer to your mom, you always have an opportunity to come to West Virginia University and work for me.’ Never forgot that.”