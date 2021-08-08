Kamara scored in his fifth consecutive appearance, shattering a deadlock with CF Montreal early in the second half of a 2-1 victory before 14,169 at Audi Field.
United (8-7-3) extended its unbeaten streak to 3-0-2 and improved to 4-1-2 in its past seven outings, joining four others in a closely packed chase behind front-running New England.
“The team is really coming along,” defender Tony Alfaro said. “We’re halfway through the season, but everybody seems to be putting in this collective effort and we’re all pretty happy with the way things are going.”
Kamara’s opportunity was created by Alfaro, who applied high pressure on Joaquín Torres and pushed the ball to Kamara. With time and space, the Norwegian striker picked his spot and curled an 18-yard shot into the far corner in the 54th minute.
He has nine goals in his past nine appearances and 10 overall, one off the league lead shared by New England’s Gustavo Bou and Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz.
Losada spoke to Kamara at halftime.
“He was playing a poor first half but still I knew — and was 100 percent sure — he was going to have that moment that a [striker] full of confidence like him will have. He was very cool” with the opportunity.
Kamara concurred.
“I know I didn’t have a good first half, but still, when it’s 1-1 and as the [striker], you can change the whole momentum of the game by a small moment and that was my focus in the break,” he said. “He came to me and said, ‘You only need one, you only need one,’ and he was right.”
His winner yielded the second victory in nine matches after United had conceded the first goal (2-6-1). D.C. has won four straight at home. Montreal (6-7-5) is winless in five straight (0-4-1).
Neither team had its usual starting goalkeeper. United’s Bill Hamid is sidelined for at least five weeks with a hamstring injury suffered Wednesday at Columbus, and Montreal’s James Pantemis, who started eight straight in place of injured regular Clément Diop, was ruled out after entering the league’s covid-19 protocols.
Diop was well enough to be in uniform, but Sebastian Breza, 23, was called upon for his first MLS start. Jon Kempin started in place of Hamid, his fourth assignment of the year.
Hamid joined five other sidelined regulars: Brendan Hines-Ike (hip), Adrien Pérez (foot), Russell Canouse (ankle), Edison Flores (hamstring) and Nigel Robertha (adductor).
Montreal was missing three suspended starters — Victor Wanyama, Rudy Camacho and Kiki Struna — and injured forward Romell Quioto (two goals, four assists).
United received a boost with the return of winger Paul Arriola, who spent the past month with the U.S. national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup. After skipping Wednesday’s match, he reentered the starting lineup Sunday.
Arriola was involved right away, setting up Kevin Paredes one-on-one in the box. Breza passed his first test, stopping the near-side bid. He also thwarted Arriola a few minutes later.
Montreal went ahead in the 16th minute. From the right flank and well wide of the penalty area, Zachary Brault-Guillard targeted Sunusi Ibrahim racing into the center of the box. The ball was hit beyond Ibrahim’s pursuit, but suddenly a cross turned into a shot and a potential assist turned into a goal. Kempin’s leap and reach were unsuccessful as the ball sailed into the back side of the net.
United needed almost the rest of the half to draw even. The equalizer came off a 40th-minute set piece, with Julian Gressel whipping a free kick into the edge of the six-yard box. Najar met it in stride, powering in a downward header for his first MLS goal since September 2011, his second season with United and 16 months before he embarked on a career in Belgium.
Najar raced to the sideline and leaped into the arms of assistant coach Nicolás Frutos, who is largely responsible for Najar returning to United after a series of career-threatening injuries. They were at Belgian club Anderlecht together, Frutos an assistant and Najar a player.
United was fortunate to remain even entering halftime as Ibrahim broke into the clear and wheeled past Kempin before missing the near corner.
After Kamara’s goal, United launched one dangerous foray after another, but its finishing was inefficient. When Montreal did find its way, United didn’t bend.
“You feel this team is getting very mature,” Losada said, “and knows how to close games.”
Notes: United will visit Nashville (6-2-10) next Sunday. ...
Defender Donovan Pines, who rejoined United this past week from U.S. Gold Cup duty, entered the league’s covid-19 protocols, multiple people familiar with the situation said. He also is nursing a foot injury and might not have played anyway. ...
A proposed Audi Field friendly between the Salvadoran and Venezuelan national teams late this month will not happen because of Venezuelan visa issues, promoter Elias Polio said. El Salvador might end up playing in Washington on Sept. 18 or Oct. 2, he said.
