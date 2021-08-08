“It was definitely a different perspective but something that I remembered,” Bell said. “Game seemed a lot slower out there, a lot more time to react. Didn’t really get a lot of plays out there, so a pretty easy day.”
Early on, for most of five innings, Bell stayed still because Patrick Corbin was carving through the Braves. His only play came in the fourth, when Adam Duvall singled, took a big turn at first base and forced Bell to speed up and throw to second. Then Austin Riley punched a double to the corner in the sixth, leaving Bell to chase it, grab it with his bare hand and chuck the ball over the first cutoff man.
Imperfect execution didn’t hurt the Nationals; Dansby Swanson was scoring either way. Corbin’s start unraveled in the sixth, a theme of his down season. He walked Ozzie Albies, who led off, before yielding the double to Riley and a two-run homer to Adam Duvall. Albies, a switch hitter facing Corbin from the right side, also smacked a two-run shot in the third.
Corbin logged just 68 pitches in six innings, his ERA growing to 5.83. Gabe Klobosits needed only 20 to get through the seventh and eighth. But despite that efficiency, and despite three hits from Zimmerman, Washington (50-62) still fell for the sixth time in seven games.
And within the defeat, there were few indications of whether Bell can handle right field. The most important one, then, was that Martinez trusted him enough to try it.
“I thought he did well,” said Martinez, a major league outfielder for 16 seasons. “I watched him move; I watched his jumps. He cut one ball off in the gap; he got the ball in and threw it really well, one hop to second base. The ball down the line, from Duvall, [he] threw the ball really well to the [backup] cutoff man. I think it kind of surprised Zim that it came to him.”
Bell was drafted as an outfielder out of Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas in 2011. A half decade later, he made 14 starts in right for the Pittsburgh Pirates, accelerating a permanent move to first base.
When the Nationals traded for him in December, they added a 6-foot-4, switch-hitting power bat and accepted the defensive concerns. But Bell has outperformed expectations at first, save a small handful of errors and mental mistakes. His sidearm throwing, a problem in the past, has been a nonissue. He even has made a habit of scooping low throws out of the dirt.
Then Kyle Schwarber strained his hamstring July 2 and the offense thinned. Soon, Bell was working in the outfield, with Martinez seeing if he could squeeze him and Zimmerman into the same lineup. On its face, it was odd to consider a slow first baseman with a shaky arm at a position in so much space. But Martinez was desperate to lengthen his order, to start another above-average hitter as the season flatlined, and this was a way.
Yet it wasn’t until Sunday, after Schwarber and utility man Josh Harrison had been traded in a deadline fire sale, that Bell jogged to right for the bottom of the first. Why now? One factor, of course, was playing Bell and Zimmerman against Fried. Another, though, was that right fielder Juan Soto sat for a third straight game with a right knee contusion.
Soto pinch-hit, just as he did Saturday, and struck out looking in the eighth. Martinez kept him out of the lineup because Soto felt a “twinge” of pain while jogging. That cleared Bell’s path to fill in.
“He’s definitely getting a lot better,” Martinez said of Soto. “[Saturday] … he felt good enough to pinch-hit, so I said, ‘What about running the bases?’ And he says, ‘Well, we’ll see.’ ”
With Bell having another year of arbitration eligibility, the Nationals could keep him next season for a marginal raise on his $6.35 million salary for 2021. Zimmerman, who turns 37 next month, soon will decide whether he wants to stick with the Nationals through another climb to contention.
So it’s possible Martinez has a limited number of chances to see the pair hit back-to-back. Zimmerman finished 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI. Bell struck out, grounded out, singled and twice bounced out to second, ending the game with Zimmerman in scoring position.