The incident occurred at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium in the second half of what would end as a 1-1 draw with Orlando City FC. Fortunately for all concerned, play was heading away from where the boy decided to turn pitch invader, and no apparent harm came of it.
The mother, identified by the Cincinnati Enquirer as southwest Ohio resident Morgan Tucker, could not be reached immediately for comment Sunday, but she and her child were all smiles in the wake of the episode.
Next time, though, she might want to get a seat a few rows back.
