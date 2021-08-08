Gary Thurman, the Nationals’ outfield and base-running coordinator, replaced first base coach Randy Knorr. Washington also added Mike Warren, a strength and conditioning coach from Class AAA. But Narron’s taste of the majors — more talent, charter planes instead of buses, better food — was enhanced by how briefly he lived that dream as a player. He made his debut for the Texas Rangers in 2004, allowed four earned runs and three homers in 2⅔ innings, and was demoted for good.
After the Nationals finish a series in Atlanta on Sunday, he and the others will return to their usual jobs, with Hickey, Knorr, Henley, Roessler and bench coach Tim Bogar meeting the team in New York for a series with the Mets. Narron’s hope, though, is that this isn’t a one-off, too.
“Well, that’s the goal, of course. You always want to be in the major leagues as a player or coach,” Narron said. “So that never changes. But to have a little tiny bit of experience up there as a player, yeah, it makes you want it that much more.”
Because the outbreak collided with the trade deadline, the replacement coaches had a handful of familiar players on a stripped-down roster. Daubach for example, spent most of his season working with Luis García, Carter Kieboom and Tres Barrera in Rochester. Yadiel Hernandez, Andrew Stevenson and Gerardo Parra were there for stretches, too. Before debuting in Washington on July 30, reliever Gabe Klobosits pitched under Narron in Harrisburg and Tejera in Rochester, compiling a combined 0.56 ERA across the two levels.
For Tejera, the list of Nationals/Red Wings crossovers includes Klobosits, Ryne Harper, Andrés Machado, Jefry Rodriguez and Javy Guerra, who made a brief stop in Rochester after rehabbing a flexor strain in his right elbow. So there is odd comfort in the roster and staff churn.
“The good thing with me, whether it was actually good for me or not, is that I spent a lot of time in AAA in my career,” Daubach, 49, said of helping young hitters through a sharp transition. “I’ve been on both sides of it. On the way up, you tend to press and it’s really hard to flush results from the day before, you know? The quicker you can get rid of the bad thoughts, the better.
“But I just want them to go out and play like I’ve seen them in AAA. I mean, that’s my biggest lesson, because obviously they had success there. I know the pitching is much better, but just show what got you here.”
Outfitting the new coaches wasn’t much of a scramble. Since only Thurman would be on the field, the Nationals’ clubhouse staff sewed his name and number onto a road jersey at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Then they express-ordered home and alternate jerseys for everyone, which arrived in the middle of their 10-day stint.
Otherwise, Narron, Daubach, Thurman and Tejera observed and pitched in when possible. Daubach, a former minor league manager, credits Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long with teaching him the nuances of the role. Daubach absorbed drills Long has done with García and Kieboom, seeing different ways to attack their developing swings. Narron has noticed a constant flow of information, which is less available at the Nationals’ minor league affiliates. And how the data is conveyed, both by Manager Dave Martinez and the video staff, has been eye-opening for him.
“You learn what the manager likes to do, and when he brings guys in, these are the expectations that he has,” Narron said. “So it’s going to be good to take those lessons back to the minor leagues and say: ‘Hey, boys, this is what they want out of you when you get up there, this is how you need to prepare. So if you’re not doing that down here, you need to start.’ ”
Does the same go for coaches?
“Absolutely. There is no doubt,” Narron replied. “Once we get to the Double-A or Triple-A level, there is some advance information, and you’re exposing players to that. But when you get up here, there is just so much on every opposing player, so much to digest and learn before translating. It’s a whole different animal.”
