Funchess was speaking with reporters Saturday evening after making some notable plays during the Packers’ annual Family Night scrimmage, which was reportedly attended by approximately 35,000 fans at Lambeau Field.
The former Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts receiver, who signed with Green Bay in 2020 but opted out of last season amid the coronavirus pandemic, told reporters that he could tell they were smiling despite the masks they were wearing before pointing to the sides of his eyes and saying the slur.
“I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person,” he wrote the next morning in his apology. “I’m forever sorry!”
At a news conference Sunday, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst read a statement before taking questions, describing Funchess’s comment as “very unacceptable.”
Saying Funchess’s choice of language “certainly doesn’t live up to the standards and values of the Green Bay Packers,” Gutekunst added: “We’ve addressed it with Devin. He knows it’s unacceptable. I do think he’s sincerely remorseful and will hopefully learn from this.”
Asked if the team was considering releasing Funchess, Gutekunst replied: “Not at the moment. I think through the conversations that we’ve had — and there’s going to be more — but I think his apology was sincere. I think he made a mistake, and certainly it can’t happen again.”
A second-round pick by Carolina in 2015, Funchess helped the Panthers reach the Super Bowl that season and was with the team for three more years, accumulating 161 catches for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns. He joined the Colts in 2019 but broke his collarbone in Week 1 and missed the rest of the season.