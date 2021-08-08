“Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating the incident,” the team said. “The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.”
MLB had yet to make a statement as Sunday evening progressed. On its mobile app, the Marlins-Rockies game was the only one from the day’s slate without a full-game replay available.
The shouts could be heard on the live telecast of the game, clips of which were shared online. The Miami Herald reported that players may not have been able to hear them and that they were also not audible to at least some in the press box at Coors Field.
Shortly after the game ended, Marlins play-by-play announcer Paul Severino tweeted that he was “absolutely disgusted at the language that was picked up by the mics late in the game today.”
“The level of hate that was displayed has no place in this world,” he continued. “Unfortunately it’s still far too prevalent. We need to be better. And soon. Awful.”
The Rockies’ inability to quickly identify the person who yelled the slur raised questions about how others seated nearby may have reacted. Attendance Sunday at Coors Field, which has a capacity of just over 50,000, was listed at 34,677.
A person familiar with the situation pointed out that there are microphones placed all around the ballpark, making it impossible to determine from an audio feed where the slur was yelled. The person also noted that the Rockies weren’t able to debrief their ushers until after a postgame concert related to the team’s Faith Day promotion.
Colorado held a 13-8 lead at the time of the shouts and would go on to win by that score, completing a three-game sweep. Brinson went 2 for 4 with two RBI, a double and a walk. A 27-year-old outfielder in his fifth major league season, he has a batting average of .261, a .296 on-base percentage and a .445 slugging percentage in 45 games this year.
Brinson is a member of the Players Alliance, a group of more than 150 Black current and former professional baseball players that seeks to promote and increase diversity in the sport. The percentage of Black players on MLB rosters has fallen sharply in recent years.