In the late 2000s, when he was a defensive coordinator for San Diego, he said the Chargers were playing at Oakland when two guards went down. Coach Norv Turner only kept two extra linemen on the game day roster, so he had to throw in a rookie tackle, whom even the line coach thought had never played guard. Rivera remembered the rookie played well; the Chargers won; and, after the game, everyone found out the kid had in fact played some guard in college.