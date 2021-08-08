Here’s what to know from Sunday’s training camp practice, beginning with the team’s prep for Thursday night.
For Ron Rivera, the return of preseason is not only welcome, but also vital to answering numerous roster questions.
“We’re going to play our guys on Thursday, I’ll tell you that right now,” Rivera said when asked how much he expects to play his starters. “It’s a great opportunity against a very good football team, well-coached. So I’m excited about that potential. I think that having the three games and having a two-week prep period before the first [regular season] game is going to be good for us to play the guys a little bit more.”
With competitions at multiple spots — most notably wide receiver, defensive back and offensive line — Rivera said he plans to rotate players to find the best combinations, similar to what he’s done in camp so far. On his checklist of things to watch: the quarterbacks’ progress in the scheme and their rapport with skill-position players; the cohesion of the offensive line; and the communication on defense.
Special teams is another area of importance, as it will factor heavily into deciding final roster spots for some positions.
“I think the thing we got to look at is how many linebackers do you keep?” Rivera said. “Are you keeping six or are you keeping seven? Then you look at your DBs — if your fifth safety a specialist only? Is your fifth corner a specialist? You could say the same thing for your fifth and sixth linebackers — are those guys there for special teams? The tight ends will have an impact, and running backs as well. Wide receiver — we have some guys with the ability to play gunner, so we’ll have to take a long look at that as well.
“Again, your down-the-line guys have to be guys that, if they’re active, they’re going to give you four phases of special teams.”
A noticeable different in Sunday’s practice: The quarterbacks aired it out. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke both took multiple deep shots during the padded practice, especially to rookie Dyami Brown, who was known for his speed and downfield catches at North Carolina. Fitzpatrick targeted him on multiple shots down the sideline, and also targeted seventh-round rookie Dax Milne, who was getting more work with first- and second-team offense, with a deep ball on the left sideline.
“Actually when I got drafted, [Fitzpatrick] was the first one to hit up my phone and start talking about the deep ball, so I kind of knew we were going to get together,” Brown said. “Just hearing from him and knowing what he does — you know, Fitzmagic, there’s a magic trick in there.”
Brown also got time with Heinicke, who threw him a perfect over-the-shoulder pass for touchdown in team drills.
Curtis Samuel returned to the field Sunday to begin working his way back to practice. Samuel, who signed a three-year deal in free agency, practiced during OTAs but did not participate in minicamp because of a groin injury and opened training on the physically unable to perform list. After two days, however, he was placed on the covid-19 list and has been out since.
Samuel will remain on the reserve to recover and ease back into shape, and Rivera said he has no intention of rushing his return.
“There’s no timetable for Curtis,” he said. “He’s been in the system. He knows it. Yeah, you’d love him to catch a few reps maybe in the last preseason game, but we’re not going to rush him out there.”
A number of injured players returned to practice, including tight end Sammis Reyes (knee) and receiver Kelvin Harmon (knee). But defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and receiver Isaiah Wright were both absent with illnesses not related to the coronavirus. Ioannidis was on the covid-19 list and had been working his way back into practice.
Rivera ended his news conference with reporters with a subtle jab at Jason Garrett and Deion Sanders. After answering the final question, reporters said, “Thank you, Ron,” and he turned with a wide smile and responded, “Oh, it’s Coach.” Then he winked and said, “just kidding,” before walking away, still with a grin.