Second-year guard Cassius Winston, who is not with the team in Las Vegas, along with guard Issuf Sanon and forward Isaiah Todd were placed in the health and safety protocols Saturday. The Wizards replaced them with three new players: Cheick Diallo, Asante Gist and Derrick Walton Jr.
Sanon, a 2018 draft pick, has spent his entire professional career overseas. In February 2020, Washington packaged Sanon’s draft rights in a three-team trade in which he ended up with the New York Knicks. Early in the 2020-21 season, the Knicks dealt his rights to Houston.
Todd, the 31st selection of the 2021 draft, was one of six players the Wizards recently acquired in a five-team trade. Last season, he played for the G League Ignite.
During the 2020-21 season, in which the coronavirus greatly altered the schedule, the Wizards had their share of postponements. In January, seven players tested positive, and the outbreak forced the Wizards to postpone six consecutive games.
After the Wizards’ season ended, all-star guard Bradley Beal, who was bound for Tokyo to play for Team USA, had his Olympic dreams dashed by the virus. Beal entered health and safety protocols before the team concluded its minicamp in Las Vegas, forcing him out of the Olympic tournament. On Saturday, the U.S. men clinched their fourth consecutive gold medal by beating France.
The Wizards’ Summer League squad is next scheduled to play Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. The league has not announced a new date for the postponed game.