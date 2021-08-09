“Russ was one of my biggest helps throughout all this,” Delle Donne said Monday. “There were days where Russ would come in way too early on a game day, even. … Days, I just didn’t want to have it or be upset and just wanted to be in my feelings. There were moments like that where he would show up and would just bring me out of the funk and be like, ‘I got this. I can keep doing it.’
“He believes in me, these people believe me, my teammates believe me. I can do this. So there were some days, yeah, I wasn’t believing in myself, but others helped me through it.”
The 2019 WNBA MVP is closing in on playing in an actual game for the first time since winning the championship two years ago after increasing her practice activities last week. Delle Donne is now going through full contact five-on-five workouts and being evaluated on a day-by-day basis with the Washington Mystics set to begin the second half of the season in Las Vegas on Sunday. The practice time remains limited and she expects to be on a minutes restriction for the rest of the season, but Coach Mike Thibault said a decision will be made at the end of the week if Delle Donne will travel on the road trip. This is the closest the Mystics star has been to playing all season after going through stretches where she didn’t even feel well enough to sit through dinner at a restaurant with her wife.
“We need to take it practice-by-practice, day-by-day, still,” Delle Donne said. “I still don’t have a date where I can tell you, ‘Yes, I will be playing on this day.’ … Am I doing more and more each day? Yes. Some days, am I doing the same thing I did the day before to see how I can handle this type of load? Yes. But it has been amazing to play basketball again.
“I need to see that I’m in five-on-five situations consistently for a few days in a row. … It’s great if I can go five on five for a period of time and the next day I feel great. But I need to make sure I can do days in a row of that and taking that pounding and see how I respond and feel.”
The Mystics (8-10) sit in the final playoff spot coming out of the Olympic break with expectations to make a move up the standings as their health improves. Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Erica McCall (knee) are both back practicing “to various degrees,” according to Thibault. Hines-Allen is expected to be ready to go this weekend, barring any setbacks. McCall isn’t as likely for the first game, but is still close. Olympians Tina Charles, Ariel Atkins and Leilani Mitchell will be back by Thursday and are expected to practice Friday or Saturday.
By the time the team returns for its first home game against the Seattle Storm on Aug. 22, the Mystics could actually resemble the team Thibault envisioned last offseason.
The biggest remaining unknown is the status of 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman. She missed the first half of the season playing overseas and has yet to indicate if she plans to join the team following the break.
“It could be one of the best teams, if you have everybody healthy,” Thibault said. “We’ve played a long time now without Myisha … she’s an integral part of our team. She was an all-league player in the bubble last year. Getting Erica McCall back gives us depth in the post and an offensive rebounder and a good screener. Emma would be like frosting on the cake for us, in a sense. Takes a little pressure off Elena. All of those players take pressure off Tina.
“Yeah, we can be one of the best teams because we have that kind of talent. It just has to be on the court.”
