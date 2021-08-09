The 2019 WNBA MVP is closing in on playing in an actual game for the first time since winning the championship two years ago after increasing her practice activities last week. Delle Donne is now going through full contact five-on-five workouts and being evaluated on a day-by-day basis with the Washington Mystics set to begin the second half of the season in Las Vegas on Sunday. The practice time remains limited and she expects to be on a minutes restriction for the rest of the season, but Coach Mike Thibault said a decision will be made at the end of the week if Delle Donne will travel on the road trip. This is the closest the Mystics star has been to playing all season after going through stretches where she didn’t even feel well enough to sit through dinner at a restaurant with her wife.