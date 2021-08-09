“Russ was one of my biggest helps throughout all this,” Delle Donne said Monday of the former Washington Wizards point guard, who was traded last month to the Los Angeles Lakers. “There were days where Russ would come in way too early on a game day, even. … Days I just didn’t want to have it or be upset and just wanted to be in my feelings. There were moments like that where he would show up and would just bring me out of the funk and be like: ‘I got this. I can keep doing it. He believes in me, these people believe me, my teammates believe me. I can do this.’ So there were some days, yeah, I wasn’t believing in myself, but others helped me through it.”
The Mystics star is closing in on playing in a game for the first time since leading Washington to the WNBA championship two years ago and winning league MVP honors. Her practice activities started ramping up last week, and she is now going through full-contact five-on-five workouts and being evaluated on a day-by-day basis with the Mystics set to begin the second half of the season Sunday in Las Vegas.
Practice time remains limited and she expects to be on a minutes restriction for the rest of the season, but Coach Mike Thibault said a decision will be made at the end of the week if Delle Donne will travel on the upcoming trip. This is the closest Delle Donne, 31, has been to playing all season after going through stretches when she didn’t even feel well enough to sit through dinner at a restaurant with her wife.
“We need to take it practice by practice, day by day still,” Delle Donne said. “I still don’t have a date where I can tell you, ‘Yes, I will be playing on this day.’ . . . Am I doing more and more each day? Yes. Some days, am I doing the same thing I did the day before to see how I can handle this type of load? Yes. But it has been amazing to play basketball again.
“I need to see that I’m in five-on-five situations consistently for a few days in a row. … It’s great if I can go five-on-five for a period of time and the next day I feel great. But I need to make sure I can do days in a row of that and taking that pounding and see how I respond and feel.”
The Mystics (8-10) sit in the final playoff spot coming out of the Olympic break. Their first half was marked by injury, and as their health improves, they hope to improve their playoff position. Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Erica McCall (knee) are practicing “to various degrees,” Thibault said. Hines-Allen is expected to be ready to go this weekend, barring any setbacks. McCall isn’t as likely for the first game but is still close. Olympians Tina Charles, Ariel Atkins and Leilani Mitchell will be back by Thursday and are expected to practice Friday or Saturday.
By the time Washington returns for its first home game of the second half Aug. 22 against the Seattle Storm, the Mystics could resemble the team Thibault envisioned last offseason.
The biggest remaining unknown is the status of 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman. She missed the first half of the season while playing overseas and has yet to indicate whether she plans to join the team following the break.
“It could be one of the best teams — if you have everybody healthy,” Thibault said. “We’ve played a long time now without Myisha. . . . She’s an integral part of our team. She was an all-league player in the bubble last year. Getting Erica McCall back gives us depth in the post and an offensive rebounder and a good screener. Emma would be like frosting on the cake for us, in a sense. Takes a little pressure off Elena. All of those players take pressure off Tina.
“Yeah, we can be one of the best teams because we have that kind of talent. It just has to be on the court.”
