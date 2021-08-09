Grubauer’s signing put him atop the goalie depth chart in Seattle, with Chris Driedger presumed to fill the No. 2 role. The Kraken selected Driedger, who was an unrestricted free agent, in the expansion draft from Florida and signed him to a three-year deal. That would have left Vanecek as the Kraken’s No. 3, the same spot he found himself in last season in Washington before he ascended to No. 1.