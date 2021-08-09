Jackson said that he believes getting a coronavirus vaccine is a personal decision, and that he will discuss the choice privately with his family and the Ravens’ doctors.
“I just got off the covid list,” Jackson said. “I gotta talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it. Keep learning as much as I can about it and we’ll go from there.”
Jackson previously tested positive for the coronavirus in November last year, forcing him to miss Baltimore’s Week 12 game against the Steelers that was pushed back due to an outbreak within the Ravens’ organization. He returned a week later for the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
So when Jackson found out he had tested positive right before the start of this year’s camp, his first thought was “Again?”
The former NFL MVP said he was “heartbroken” by the test result, which forced him to miss the first 10 days of training camp. Jackson said he experienced fatigue the past few weeks, similar to his first bout with covid, and he slept frequently during his time away from the field while also virtually attending team meetings when he could. Jackson could smell and taste his food this time around, something he couldn’t when he had covid last year.
The NFL has not mandated that all players get vaccinated, but the league has encouraged players to do so and relaxed protocols for those who do get the vaccine. The NFL said last week that 90 percent of players had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
With his additional free time, Jackson practiced in his backyard, doing throwing drills that Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban, as well as his outside quarterback coaches Adam Dedeaux and Tom House, worked with him on previously. He wanted to make sure that he came back to camp sharp to show to his coaches that he was still improving.
“Just throws, working on my footwork,” Jackson said about his backyard workouts. “ … I got my cousins catching the ball for me in the backyard, got them about 20 yards in the back.”
The former NFL MVP is hoping that those workouts will translate to the field as he works his way back into the swing of training camp. Jackson said one of the worst parts of missing the beginning of training camp was not being able to be out there with his teammates, instead leaving him to watch training camp highlights on social media.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said last week that he wasn’t planning to slow down for Jackson, but believed Jackson had plenty of time to get up to speed before the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 13.
“I’m working with the coaches, I’m working with the doctors and stuff like that, trying to ramp up my speed to get back to where I was,” Jackson said. “I’m trying to catch up with my guys, they’re on the train, like Coach [Roman] said. I’m trying to catch the train, I’m in a car right now. … I’m just taking it a day at a time.”
After dealing with the coronavirus last year before the Steelers game, Jackson said he felt like himself by the time he was cleared for the subsequent game against the Cowboys. Jackson said if the coaches and doctors clear him for the team’s preseason opener Saturday against the Saints, he wants to play.
With his focus on training camp and the upcoming season, Jackson said he is blocking out any outside noise, including talks about a new contract.
Three days ago, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was in the same draft class as Jackson, signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension. When asked about Allen’s deal and how it might impact him, Jackson said he wasn’t worried about it and that his time will come.
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh echoed those sentiments. He said that Jackson is the team’s quarterback of the future, but for now, the coach’s attention is on the field.
“Both sides want it to happen and there’s really not a hurry on it,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar is going to be our quarterback for many years to come. We want him, he wants us. We’ll focus on what’s important now, which is a good practice.”