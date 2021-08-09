“They tried to damage your reputation,” he wrote. “You saved theirs by not telling your side of the story.”
Duncan said the Saints’ medical staff wanted Thomas to have surgery to repair ligament damage in his ankle joint immediately after last season, in which Thomas played only seven games in the regular season and two in the postseason. Thomas, however, sought a second opinion (as is common), and the second doctor “suggested a conservative approach that would allow the injury to heal on its own through rehab and therapy,” Duncan wrote.
Thomas chose that second option and the Saints supported his decision, but problems began to arise in the offseason when Thomas did not respond to requests from coaches and the team’s medical staff for updates on his recovery in California, his offseason home. And when the two-time first-team all-pro returned to the team in June for minicamp, the Saints discovered that his ankle had not healed and that surgery was required, meaning 10 to 12 weeks of rehabilitation.
“Whether Thomas was being obstinate, negligent or both is irrelevant,” Duncan wrote. “One Saints source said Thomas simply thought his ankle was doing fine and that he was on track in his recovery. Regardless, his decision to ghost his superiors was inexplicable and unacceptable. Quite frankly, he’s fortunate the team didn’t fine him for insubordination.”
Saints Coach Sean Payton stopped short of assigning blame for the terrible timing of Thomas’s surgery when asked about it in late July, but he also didn’t seem all that thrilled about it.
“It appears we’re going to have to spend some time without him. It’s disappointing,” Payton told reporters at the start of training camp. “We would have liked that to have happened earlier than later, and quite honestly, it should have. … I’m going to leave it at that.”
On Monday, Payton declined to comment when asked about Thomas’s tweet.
“I don’t want to have a press conference based on social media," he told reporters.
Thomas’s absence is another major hit to a Saints offense that will be without Drew Brees at quarterback for the first time in 16 years after the certain Hall of Famer retired in March. Instead of Brees, New Orleans will trot out either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill at quarterback. Instead of Thomas (at least at the start of the regular season) and veteran Emmanuel Sanders (who was cut during the offseason), the Saints will rely upon some combination of Tre’Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, Chris Hogan and Lil’Jordan Humphrey at wide receiver.
Thomas, who temporarily became the league’s highest-paid wideout after a 2019 contract extension, set an NFL record with 149 catches in 2019 but managed only 40 receptions during the 2020 regular season, with zero touchdowns. He’s currently on the Saints’ physically unable to perform list, and if he’s still on that list at the start of the regular season next month, he’ll have to miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season.
“It was decided that he was going to treat that conservatively and I think we all had the expectation that it would heal and he’d be fine coming into camp this year, but we get to the minicamp [in June] and obviously it wasn’t quite right,” New Orleans General Manager Mickey Loomis said in late July. “Collectively, we made the call to have surgery in June. With hindsight, we would have preferred that surgery to be earlier, in February or March, but it wasn’t. … Hopefully, he’s had a good result so far and hopefully we’ll get him back sooner than later.”