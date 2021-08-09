Sure, Ball and Caruso will shore up Chicago’s perimeter defense and should help deliver the Bulls’ first playoff appearance since 2017. But DeRozan is a minus defender and a shaky postseason performer who could prove to be a tricky offensive fit. If LaVine were James Harden or Damian Lillard, perhaps it would make sense to spend so much money and sacrifice so many young players and first-round picks to assemble this core. Unfortunately, LaVine isn’t that type of talent and buyer’s remorse could set in.