Yet the start of free agency wound up being relatively quiet by the league’s chaotic standard: Russell Westbrook and Kyle Lowry were the biggest names to change teams, and most of the top contenders avoided dramatic overhauls.
Here’s a quick-hitting recap of the good, the bad and the ugly from free agency’s opening week.
Winners: Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant returned from Tokyo with his third gold medal and a four-year, $198 million extension with the Nets. With his 2019 free agency and Achilles’ injury behind him, the two-time champion wisely settled down with a Brooklyn organization that has demonstrated its commitment to building a winner around him.
In addition to locking up its centerpiece, Brooklyn brought back Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown on affordable one-year contracts and landed Patty Mills, the star of Australia’s bronze-medal-winning Olympic team, on a fantastic two-year, $12 million agreement. The Nets would have beaten the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round if they had Mills’ shot-making, even if James Harden and Kyrie Irving were injured. Losing Jeff Green to the Nuggets on a two-year, $10 million deal was a real hit, but landing James Johnson as a replacement was a decent save.
With another year of continuity and impressive depth around a peaking Durant, the Nets should be viewed as preseason title favorites.
Losers: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers’ decision to go all in with the Westbrook trade required serious compromises: Three rotation players went back to the Washington Wizards, Alex Caruso departed to the Chicago Bulls and Andre Drummond left for the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving LeBron James and company to go bargain hunting for role players.
After smartly re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles landed Carmelo Anthony and then welcomed back former Lakers Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington. The cumulative result was a new-look supporting cast that is filled with players who are deep into their thirties and haven’t held meaningful playoff roles in years.
James and Anthony Davis could still overcome Westbrook’s shortcomings as an outside shooter and playoff performer. But Coach Frank Vogel is in a tough spot, needing to fashion a top-shelf defense with so many new faces and juggle a roster that is bound to face injury issues.
Winners: Miami Heat
The Heat were stuck: Not good enough to compete for a title but too good with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to pursue a retooling effort. Miami President Pat Riley surveyed that landscape and reached the correct conclusion by investing whatever he could to climb up the East standings. Riley re-signed Butler on a big extension, kept Duncan Robinson, poached P.J. Tucker from the Milwaukee Bucks and, most importantly, landed Lowry on a three-year, $85 million contract in a sign-and-trade with the Raptors.
Lowry’s distribution and high IQ should provide a jolt to a Miami offense that lagged last season, while Tucker proved his worth as a defensive specialist in Milwaukee’s run to the title. Both players might underperform relative to their generous contract terms, but Miami’s decision to pay up and go for it was correct given that Butler is reaching the tail end of his prime. On paper, Miami now sits alongside Milwaukee as the biggest threats to Brooklyn in the East.
Losers: Chicago Bulls
Chicago received an early round of applause for the activity, adding Lonzo Ball, Caruso and DeMar DeRozan in the first few days of free agency. After years of losing seasons and forgettable offseasons, the noteworthy additions represented a long-awaited change of pace for long-suffering fans. The Bulls were finally in the mix.
What, exactly, did Chicago get for its money? The Bulls handed out $85 million to DeRozan, $85 million to Ball and $37 million to Caruso after trading for center Nikola Vucevic, who is owed $46 million over the next two seasons, earlier this year. That’s all before paying what is sure to be a hefty sum to sign Zach LaVine to a long-term deal.
Sure, Ball and Caruso will shore up Chicago’s perimeter defense and should help deliver the Bulls’ first playoff appearance since 2017. But DeRozan is a minus defender and a shaky postseason performer who could prove to be a tricky offensive fit. If LaVine were James Harden or Damian Lillard, perhaps it would make sense to spend so much money and sacrifice so many young players and first-round picks to assemble this core. Unfortunately, LaVine isn’t that type of talent and buyer’s remorse could set in.
Winners: Phoenix Suns
An unexpected rush up the standings can leave a team inclined to overpay its own talent in the honeymoon period or vulnerable to poaching. After shocking the world by reaching the Finals, the Suns managed to avoid both outcomes.
While Chris Paul received a four-year, $120 million contract, the deal reportedly includes a team option on the fourth year and a partial guarantee on the third year. That structure rewarded Paul for his incredible 2020-21 season while providing the Suns protection from their point guard’s inevitable age-related decline. Phoenix also re-signed backup guard Cameron Payne on a three-year, $19 million deal, which represented strong value, added center JaVale McGee on a reasonable one-year, $5 million agreement and traded for shooting guard Landry Shamet.
The end result? The Suns remain in position to re-sign Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges to long-term rookie extensions while bringing back almost their entire rotation. Can’t ask for much more than that.
Losers: New Orleans Pelicans
Facing pressure to build a winner around Zion Williamson, the Pelicans spent another summer treading water. Out went Coach Stan Van Gundy. In came replacement Willie Green. Out went center Steven Adams. In came Jonas Valanciunas. Out went Ball and Eric Bledsoe. In came Devonte’ Graham and Tomas Satoransky. Rumored interest in Lowry or other bigger names never came to fruition.
It’s hard to see how all that activity will add up to real achievement next season, placing the pressure back on Williamson and Brandon Ingram to carry the Pelicans into the playoff mix. With Williamson entering the back half of his rookie deal, New Orleans doesn’t really have time to waste.
Winners: New York Knicks
The Knicks qualify as winners based mostly on their restraint. Armed with an enormous amount of cap space and a dearth of superstars to spend it on, past New York regimes would have stumbled into a disastrous overpay. Instead, the Knicks built a new-look backcourt that should meaningfully improve its subpar offense while retaining key performers from last year’s surprising playoff appearance.
Trading for Kemba Walker’s contract would have been a predictable mistake, but the Knicks smartly waited until after he was bought out to swoop in. Giving Julius Randle a $200 million extension next summer could have been another easy error, but the Knicks brought him back on a more palatable four-year, $117 million deal.
There were moves to nitpick: Paying Evan Fournier $78 million over four years was tough to swallow given his lack of postseason success and lavishing $43 million over three years on Derrick Rose was similarly questionable. Overall, though, New York shored up its 2022 postseason chances without compromising its long-term flexibility or sacrificing future draft capital. If Walker can bounce back from an injury-ravaged campaign, the Knicks could be legitimately fun.
Losers: Portland Trail Blazers
Lillard’s plaintive wailing for roster help went largely unheeded. The Blazers brought back Norman Powell on a five-year, $90 million contract, a big number given that the scoring-minded wing is redundant with their star guards and didn’t provide a meaningful playoff boost.
Otherwise, Portland added three veterans — Cody Zeller, Tony Snell and Ben McLemore — who combined to play 102 minutes in the 2021 playoffs. When asked about Portland’s team-building progress in Tokyo, Lillard sounded like a man whose team had struck out. “[We weren’t] able to go out there and get some of the guys that we would have liked,” he said. Will the trade request talk around Lillard pick back up?
Winners: Washington Wizards
Moving on quickly from Westbrook was the right move for Bradley Beal, his young supporting cast and the Wizards organization as a whole. Washington now has a chance to construct a more functional team dynamic around a backcourt that will pair Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie, who are both 28 years old. Dinwiddie arrives with injury concerns, but he is a motivated and well-rounded guard who can aid the development of recent lottery picks like Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert while helping integrate new veterans Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell.
Washington still projects as poor defensively, but General Manager Tommy Sheppard deserves credit for moving his organization past the John Wall era. This roster is younger, more athletic and deeper than recent iterations.
Losers: Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers will remain in this category until they find a way to trade Ben Simmons for players who can help Joel Embiid in the 2022 playoffs. After two straight calamitous postseason exits, anything less would be insufficient.