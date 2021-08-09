Then another rough start in the books.
“They got those three runs there late, obviously want to try to put a zero up, but it just seems that that’s the way it’s been going for me,” Corbin, a 32-year-old lefty, said after he cruised for five innings and was crushed in the sixth. “I don’t really know an answer for it. … Feel good, and that’s just all I can say. The results just really haven’t been there.”
Early on, that was framed as a fixable problem. But in mid-August, in the dusk of a lost season for the Nationals, Corbin’s conclusion — that “the results just really haven’t been there” — is an understatement. He has a 5.83 ERA in 122 innings. He has allowed 79 earned runs, the most of any pitcher in the league, and 27 homers, tied for the second most. And this comes after he yielded an MLB-high 85 hits in a pandemic-shortened 2020.
As for explaining why, Corbin has stuck to his usual tone: He feels good physically. His slider, his go-to-pitch, has improved in recent appearances. His nights are being defined by only a few mistakes. But those mistakes add up, and with three full seasons left on a six-year, $140 million contract, the Nationals need Corbin to figure something out.
If he does, their rebuild — or reboot, as they call it — could pick up a bit. If he doesn’t, it’s another setback.
“I mean, I think a lot of people forget he was, for lack of a better word, abused in 2019 in the playoff run,” said first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on Sunday. “He did things that he’d never done before for us to win that World Series. I think people think that he just recovered from that and could come back the next year and everything’s fine. But to come back the next year and at spring training, everything shut down, and he had to start up again. You know, I’m not making any excuses for Pat …”
Corbin was used heavily in October 2019, making three starts and five relief appearances. He started Game 4 of the World Series, throwing six innings and 96 pitches. Four days later, he recorded nine outs in a Game 7 victory, logging just 24 fewer pitches than he did in Sunday’s uneven start. The Nationals’ playoff strategy was to shrink their staff to six arms, leaning on Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Corbin, Aníbal Sánchez, Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson. Ultimately, Corbin was leaned on most.
Could that have ripple effects? Absolutely. Could Zimmerman be defending a teammate with an explanation both plausible and hard to prove? No doubt. Since the World Series, Corbin has a 5.42 ERA in 33 starts. In the two prior years — the season that earned his big contract, then the first year of it — he had a 3.20 ERA in 66 starts. Corbin has never mentioned fatigue, a sign of his durability, though it is unlikely he’d publicly criticize Manager Dave Martinez. Plus, as Zimmerman noted, it could come off as a convenient excuse.
“I looked up at the board there in the sixth on some fastballs that were 94 miles an hour, which was near the top of my fastball,” Corbin said when asked Sunday if he tired in the later innings. He threw 68 pitches, his second fewest of the season, before he was hooked after six. “So no, wasn’t fatigued at all. They just happened to score there.”
In 2018, perhaps his best season, the whiff rate on Corbin’s slider was a dominant 53.1. In 2019, that decreased only slightly to 51.4. But it plummeted to 38.1 in 2020 and 37.8 this year. To no surprise, his strikeout rate (17.8) is the lowest of his career. Opponents still don’t have much success when hitting his slider. The key difference is that they’re taking more of them below the zone, forcing Corbin to use his low-to-mid 90s fastballs.
The trouble with that is best illustrated by Corbin’s third time through the lineup in the same game. In first matchups, hitters have a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .264/.351/.454 (805 on-base-plus-slugging). In second matchups, the numbers are similar: .267/.305/.460 (.765 OPS). Then in the third, they balloon to .339/.381/.651 (1.033 OPS).
“He just makes one or two mistakes and he sits there and he says: ‘Why couldn’t they just be hits. Why are the balls going over the fence?’” Martinez said Sunday. “So I said, ‘Well, we just got to keep battling and get through it, and know it comes that sixth or seventh inning.’ You just got to battle through it, make the pitches, get the ball down.
“Maybe … it’s the third time through the order. … We might have to throw more fastballs away and not rely on the sliders as much because, as you can tell, they start swinging at the sliders. So maybe we have to change something.”
Read more on the Washington Nationals: