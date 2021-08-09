What did Peyton Manning say?
Peyton Manning said goodbye to his sport with his speech Sunday evening. He was emotional when talking about his father, Archie. But he was also passionate about his vision for the future of football and urged, in a nonpolitical way, players and Hall of Famers to shape the game going forward.
“As members of this honored class, we have a responsibility to make our game stronger from the core playground to the most celebrated stadiums,” Manning said. “During the past few years, the game of football has been challenged by an explosion of sports and entertainment options, safety concerns, erupting social justice issues and a worldwide pandemic. … We certainly shouldn’t walk away now. When we leave this stage tonight, it is no longer about us. It is about cultivating the game that has given so much to us. It’s about nurturing football to live and thrive another day, another year, another decade, another generation. It’s about guaranteeing that kids everywhere can learn, bond, grow and have fun with every flag pulled, every tackle made, every pass thrown, every run, block, sack and touchdown scored.”
Manning heads into a future that is even more unlimited than his past seemed to be. TV? He’ll check that box off his list this fall with his brother Eli on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” games. Politics? Manning has been assiduously apolitical over the years, but he delivered his remarks, which were typically thoughtful and funny, with oratorical polish that might befit an old-school politician. Commissioner? Given the reception in Canton, he could probably succeed Roger Goodell one day, if he wants. “I’m not done with football,” Manning said. “I never will be. I am committing to ensuring its future.”
At least the hair was perfect
So often, the inductees’ bronze busts bear only a passing resemblance to them. It was better this year — not perfect, but better, with both classes featuring men legendary for their hair. At least that much was right when it came to Jimmy Johnson, Tom Flores, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu, whose locks cascaded down his back. Now they’re in the Hall of Fame, too.
James’s remarks were … golden
James, known for the trademark dreads and gold teeth of his playing days, delivered a message about appearances and snap judgments.
“For some reason I always had to deal with perception,” he said. “Perception, though, isn’t always reality. It definitely wasn’t my reality. People looked at my gold teeth and dreads and were shocked and surprised I had never been under arrest or spent time in jail. So many people told me you can’t have dreads and gold teeth and be accepted in the NFL, but I never listened. I always knew who I was — a great football player, a great father, a proud Black man, a lion, and this was my mane, which many of those doubters would discover when they got to know the real me. Times have changed. Look around the league. Look at some of the young stars. As a matter of fact, look at my Hall of Fame bust. Rockin’ the same dreads they said I shouldn’t.”
He urged young athletes to “proudly represent the real you,” pointing out that he now is “Inmate number 336 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. My career started with gold teeth and ended with this gold jacket.”
Was there a Jimmy and Jerry thaw?
Jimmy Johnson could still crack about not being in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, as he did on Fox Thursday night. When owner Jerry Jones promised that his moment would come, Johnson shot back, “While I’m alive?” He used his Hall of Fame speech to remind Jones of his role in the Cowboys’ success even as he expressed gratitude. “We — WE — we did make sports history, not only for the Dallas Cowboys but for the NFL. To go from the worst team in the league two years in a row to winning back-to-back Super Bowls and building a heck of a football team. We did it, and let me tell you from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Jerry. Thank you for giving me that opportunity.”
Paul Tagliabue’s message to owners and fans
Paul Tagliabue, who stepped down as commissioner seemingly a lifetime ago, urged the owners to “listen to the players.” Not hearing players as they protested social injustice and police brutality was a mistake Goodell admitted to in June 2020.
“In examining what makes the NFL so compelling, I always return to the players who make the game what it is,” Tagliabue said. “The athletes who thrive in the competitive environment of the National Football League tend to be intensely motivated individuals with clear values and high morals. Our players in the Hall of Fame epitomize these qualities. They understand work ethic, team work, accountability, and they are committed to do their best on and off the field. We need to respect the players for having these qualities and for what they represent as leaders in sports and in society. The perspectives of the players should be considered when they speak out on issues important to the league and to their communities. As Edge [Edgerrin James] put it, don’t speak out until you learn. Don’t act before you know. The voices of the players need to be heard. They need to be debated. And, and, and they need to be criticized if their views are not well grounded. But listen to the players, because they have a lot to teach all of us.”
Eli’s snark and Brady’s boos
This wouldn’t have been a Hall of Fame ceremony without a bit of a brotherly burn from Eli Manning. …
Tom Brady took his share of ribbing, too. Peyton Manning offered his with affection, talking about Brady’s “2035” induction, news that was not greeted warmly by the audience, which booed at the mention of his name.