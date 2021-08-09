But it also includes some notable points. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke are Nos. 1 and 2 at quarterback, and the starting offensive line is the same one that has largely been reflected at training camp, with Charles Leno at left tackle, Will Schweitzer at left guard, Chase Roullier at center, Brandon Scherff at right guard and rookie Sam Cosmi at right tackle.
Although Coach Ron Rivera said Cornelius Lucas would compete for the right tackle job, he opened training camp on the covid-19/reserve list and has since been used as the backup on the left side.
At wide receiver, the top six — Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries, Cam Sims, Dyami Brown and Steven Sims — is reflective of the wideouts’ status in camp. But how many the team intends to keep is unclear.
Defense, too, offers little surprise. In the team’s 4-3 base defense — which isn’t used nearly as much as its subpackages — Landon Collins and Kamren Curl are the starting safeties, with Kendall Fuller and William Jackson at cornerback. Jamin Davis, the team’s first-round pick, is listed as the starting middle linebacker, where he’s played all camp.
On special teams, Danny Johnson and DeAndre Carter are listed as the leading kick and punt returners, respectively, but that too could change, as the team has rotated its returners in camp.
Here is Washington’s first unofficial depth chart:
Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, Steven Montez
Wide receiver: Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Isaiah Wright, Kelvin Harmon
Left tackle: Charles Leno, Cornelius Lucas, David Steinmetz, Rick Leonard
Left guard: Will Schweitzer, Ereck Flowers, Wes Martin
Center: Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen, Keith Ismael, Jon Toth
Right guard: Brandon Scherff, Saahdiq Charles, Beau Benzschawel
Right tackle: Sam Cosmi, Saahdiq Charles, David Sharpe
Tight end: Logan Thomas, Temarrick Hemingway, John Bates, Sammis Reyes, Ricky Seals-Jones, Nick Guggemos
Wide receiver: Adam Humphries, Steven Sims, DeAndre Carter, Dax Milne
Wide receiver: Curtis Samuel, Cam Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Tony Brown
Running back: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber, Lamar Miller, Jonathan Williams, Jaret Patterson
Defensive end: Chase Young, James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney, Daniel Wise, Bunmi Rotimi
Defensive tackle: Daron Payne, Tim Settle, Devaroe Lawrence, Gabe Wright
Defensive tackle: Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, David Bada
Defensive end: Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill, William Bradley-King, Justus Reed
Outside linebacker: Cole Holcomb, Jared Norris, Joe Walker
Middle linebacker: Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson, David Mayo
Outside linebacker: Jon Bostic, Justin Phillips, Jordan Kunaszyk
Cornerback: Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste, Danny Johnson, Darryl Roberts, Greg Stroman, Jordan Brown
Cornerback: William Jackson III, Jimmy Moreland, Troy Apke, Torry McTyer, Chris Miller, Linden Stephens
Strong safety: Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett, Darrick Forrest, Cole Luke
Free safety: Kamren Curl, Bobby McCain, Jeremy Reaves
Punter: Tress Way
Kicker: Dustin Hopkins
Holder: Tress Way
Long snapper: Cameron Cheeseman
Kick returner: Danny Johnson, Steven Sims, Isaiah Wright
Punt returner: DeAndre Carter, Steven Sims, Isaiah Wright
Heinicke came up hobbling during team drills but played through it to finish out practice. Rivera didn’t seemed concerned after practice Monday, and Heinicke walked off the field afterward seemingly with no problems. But it magnified Washington’s quarterback depth behind Fitzpatrick.
Heinicke has been injured in both NFL starts in his career. Kyle Allen has been sidelined for more than a week because of a re-injury to his surgically repaired ankle that cost him the second half of last season. And Steven Montez, who spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, has ended four of the last six practices with interceptions. He has played primarily against the third-team defense.
Asked if he’s considered bringing in another quarterback, Rivera said: “No, we’re fine where we are. Taylor’s moving around well, he’s doing some really good things. Very pleased with his continued progress. And obviously I like how Fitz is fitting in right now with our guys. Kind of a little anxious to get Kyle back. We want to get Kyle back out there and get him working. We got to continue with that, and Steven’s progressing. A young guy. He’s got a lot to learn.”
Rivera said that when he saw Heinicke hobble he didn’t think there was much to it, but when he saw him get back in the huddle and brush it off, Rivera took note. “Your teammates see it, and that helps your guys,” he said.
Washington’s newest offensive lineman, center Jon Toth, has a second gig: as a plus-size male model. The former University of Kentucky center worked out for Washington on Friday and was signed Monday, shortly after it waived tackle Cole Boozer. Toth has been with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, primarily as a practice squad player.
“It’s been a nice thing to do,” Toth told the Richmond Times-Dispatch after practice. “It’s helped pay the bills while the football stuff has been kind of stagnant.
“It’s big and tall modeling, so you’re supposed to be larger. I’ve always liked staying in shape and being strong, so it was kind of natural for me to stay in the weight room and stay in shape, and it translated to modeling as well.”
William Jackson was in pads but did not participate in team drills. Rivera said the veteran cornerback was “nicked up” and the team was being careful. Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis was also in pads but did not participate. Rivera said he’s continuing to “ramp up” after being on the covid-19/reserve list.