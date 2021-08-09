Asked if he’s considered bringing in another quarterback, Rivera said: “No, we’re fine where we are. Taylor’s moving around well, he’s doing some really good things. Very pleased with his continued progress. And obviously I like how Fitz is fitting in right now with our guys. Kind of a little anxious to get Kyle back. We want to get Kyle back out there and get him working. We got to continue with that, and Steven’s progressing. A young guy. He’s got a lot to learn.”