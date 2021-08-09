“Shep, from the beginning of the meeting, talked about how much he believed in me, which meant a ton,” Dinwiddie said during his official introduction to Washington media Monday, conducted via a video conference call. “I know it sounds cliche, but all I really wanted was to feel loved. I’ve bounced around and had hardships here and there and everywhere. And all you want to do is just feel a little bit of love and go out there and put it on the line for the people that support you.
“In terms of speaking to Brad, obviously, having his vote of confidence in terms of this signing meant a ton.”
The Wizards acquired the seven-year veteran in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets as part of a five-team deal, the highlights of which sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers and brought back Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holdiay and the rights to second-round pick Isaiah Todd.
Washington was not expected to be a landing spot for Dinwiddie in the weeks leading up to the NBA’s free agency period. Then terms of the Westbrook trade were agreed to between the Lakers and Wizards, and Washington moved to Dinwiddie, agreeing to terms with the player but not the Nets, at least not at first. Finally, the deal was expanded, and the sign-and-trade was completed.
Dinwiddie believed himself to be the No. 2 free agent at the position that was actually likely to change teams behind Kyle Lowry, who signed with the Miami Heat. Lonzo Ball then headed to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington began to look like an ideal fit.
Dinwiddie was coming off a career year in 2019-20, where he averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists, before a partially torn ACL limited his 2020-21 season to just three games. He is now cleared medically and fully expects to be ready by training camp before next season.
“Reaching that level of play takes a lot of factors, right?” Dinwiddie said. “There were a lot of injuries on our team, it was kind of a necessity. My play style and the reason it’s been so adaptable and so fluid is because, really, my only objective on the floor is to win. When I get out there, every decision I make is with that in mind. It doesn’t mean every decision is perfect. … But I genuinely believe in my heart, the decision I made, I was trying to do the right thing.
“That’s what led to the success. Playing the game for the game’s sake, because I love it.”
Sheppard touted Dinwiddie’s athleticism and playmaking ability when the deal was announced, but his cerebral approach to the game was notable Monday. The 28-year-old quickly broke down the strengths of his new teammates and how he envisioned the fit as a whole. He talked about how he was able to use the lob as a weapon with DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen with the Nets and how that can translate to Daniel Gafford and Rui Hachimura. Dinwiddie detailed the importance of communication with his new teammates for them all to be put in the best positions by understanding who likes to do what and where to maximize their potential.
And all of that starts and begins with the relationship with the NBA’s No. 2 scorer in Beal.
“When the communication is open like that, it can make us a powerful team,” Dinwiddie said. “For the most part, [Beal’s] thing has been about coming in, playing basketball the right way, leading the group and all that stuff. I don’t think he is going to really experience any on-court friction from me. We know what it is. Obviously, he can score in a variety of ways and do some special things out there. It’s my job to get out the way when I need to get out the way and try to help enhance when I can enhance. And then, at the times when he’s off the floor, making sure the ship still rides right that there’s no follow up.
“Putting it simply like that, just staying aggressive in those three facets bodes well for our roster.”