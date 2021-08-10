“It’s a form of adversity,” Kuzma said during his introduction to Washington reporters Tuesday, conducted via a video conference call. “It’s something that you have to really face and take head on. Obviously, changing roles, it’s tough. Especially when you’re a young player, when you’re trying to establish yourself. … I kind of learned on the fly. By doing that it’s probably the best thing that really ever happened. Because if you look at my career, you look at my first two years, I was a main option. I was a scoring threat, which I can still do. But now going through the type of role changes and the type of environment and culture that I was in, I just really believe that I can do it all on the floor.