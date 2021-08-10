Messi’s father, Jorge, who is his agent, was asked by reporters at Barcelona’s El Prat airport if his son would be signing with PSG and he replied simply, “Yes.” Neymar shared images of him and Messi hugging during their Barcelona days in an Instagram story, writing, “Back together.”
The six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, Messi will join an already formidable PSG team that, along with Neymar, includes Kylian Mbappe, the 22-year-old French striker.
Messi became a free agent June 30 when his contract expired and Barcelona said it could no longer afford to keep him, even after he took a pay cut, under La Liga salary rules. Late last week, it was clear that he was leaving, with PSG the likely landing spot, when Barcelona President Joan Laporta said that trying to keep Messi was a “risky” investment that would have hurt the club for 50 years.
That led to an emotional farewell news conference Sunday in which Messi noted that he arrived in Barcelona 21 years ago, coming to Spain from his native Argentina when he was 13 and making his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in October 2004. He scored 672 goals in 778 games as Barcelona won 34 trophies and he became one of the most recognizable and popular athletes in the world.
Read more from The Post: