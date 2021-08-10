Then a storm hit Queens, a 117-minute delay followed before the game was suspended, just as the weather improved. The game will restart at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by a seven-inning game that will begin at 7:10. The Nationals lead 3-1 with no outs in the top of the second, catcher Riley Adams on first and their No. 9 hitter at the plate.
As of late Tuesday night, pitching plans had not been announced. Nationals Manager Dave Martinez did not speak with reporters after the suspension was official. Espino, a rubber-armed righty, threw 14 pitches in a rocky first. Carrasco tossed 33 for the Mets. The starters for the previously scheduled game were Joe Ross for Washington and Marcus Stroman for New York.
The Nationals (50-62) arrived here with the Mets in a serious funk. They were in first place in the National League East, the team everyone was chasing, before getting swept by the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend. Washington, similarly, has lost six of its past seven after moving eight veterans at the trade deadline. The teams are trying to head in different directions, and the Mets are hoping to use the Nationals as a springboard.
Immediately, though, Soto stood in their way. In his first start since tweaking his right knee last week, the 22-year-old blasted that three-run shot to left-center. He entered with a 1.236 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 21 career games at Citi Field. The first-inning shot was his ninth in the ballpark. And even though the Mets punched back, riding doubles for Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith, they will enter what is basically an eight-inning contest with a two-run deficit.
If Espino can’t continue, the Nationals have a rested long reliever in Jefry Rodriguez. They were off Monday and the entire bullpen should be fresh. That will be necessary for the 24 innings in a 24-hour stretch across Wednesday and Thursday.