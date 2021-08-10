“I want to be able to live comfortably. It doesn’t mean we want to make billions; we just want to be able to support our families. We want to be able to have kids and not have to worry about not being able to afford day care,” said Seiler, who doesn’t have kids yet but is engaged to be married. “I want to be able to support my family, and I want to be able to have a family and not be worried that I’m living paycheck to paycheck.”