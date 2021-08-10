“We mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of him and of the club for him to step down as our coach,” Best said. “Once Richie’s health improves, he will join the sporting operations staff.”
Burke did not reply to messages. Best and managing partner Steve Baldwin were not available for interviews.
The team did not go into detail about Burke’s condition in its statement. A person close to him, who requested anonymity to speak on the matter, said he is doing fine.
The Spirit said it has begun searching for a replacement. Kris Ward, who oversees tactical analysis and player performance development, and goalkeepers coach Paul Crichton will lead the team into Friday’s match in Houston.
Burke was midway through his third season and had an 18-15-13 overall record. Washington (5-5-3 this year) has lost three of its past four matches and sits seventh in the 10-team league, one point out of a playoff spot.
The English-born Burke, a fixture in D.C. youth soccer circles and a former Scottish men’s club coach, took over a Spirit team that won a combined seven matches in 2017-18. Pivoting to a young core of players, led by U.S. national team star Rose Lavelle, Washington contended for a playoff berth in 2019.
Last year, with the regular season postponed because of the pandemic, the Spirit went a combined 4-3-3 in two tournaments. In between those competitions, the club traded Lavelle’s NWSL rights to OL Reign.
Washington tried compensating for that move by acquiring U.S. World Cup defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett and drafting rising star Trinity Rodman. Still, Washington failed to meet heightened expectations, and a 1-0 defeat to the first-place Portland Thorns on Saturday at Segra Field in Leesburg dropped its home record to 1-3-1.
Burke was the Spirit’s fourth full-time head coach since the league’s 2013 debut, following Mike Jorden, Mark Parsons and Jim Gabarra. None lasted more than three seasons.
Washington is the third NWSL team in six weeks to change coaches. OL Reign fired Farid Benstiti and the Orlando Pride replaced Marc Skinner, who accepted Manchester United’s offer.
