Montez Sweat and Chase Young are coming for the NFL’s sack record for a pass-rushing duo. The two developed a seemingly instant rapport in their first season together, on the field and off, and combined for 16.5 sacks, including a team-high nine from Sweat.
“It’s grown tremendously,” Sweat said of their friendship. “Two guys who kind of share some of the same things. We’re both first-rounders and we both came in young so we kind of lean on each other in those aspects.”
The record for most sacks by a duo on the same team is believed to be 39, set by Minnesota Vikings defensive linemen Keith Millard (18) and Chris Doleman (21) in 1989 (sacks became official statistics in 1982).
When asked some of his favorite pass-rushing duos over the years, Sweat mentioned Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware, who teamed up in Denver in 2014 with Jack Del Rio as their defensive coordinator.
Like Sweat and Young, Miller and Ware also talked about snapping the sack record for a tandem.
“We want to have as many sacks as one team,” Ware said before the 2014 season. “Me and Von talk all the time about it. He threw a number out there, and I said, ‘Why not be the tandem that can say it was the best in the league ever?’ That’s what you want.”
The two combined for 24 sacks that year. Two years earlier, Miller — in his second season, as Young is now — teamed with Elvis Dumervil for a Broncos-record 29.5 sacks. Del Rio was their coordinator then, too.
“I think we could be pretty good,” Sweat said. “We talk all the time about breaking records and stuff like that.”
Washington’s covid vaccination rate — meaning players with at least one shot — has been a talking point throughout camp. Since the start, the team has improved its rate from 60 percent on July 26 to 86 percent by Monday morning, to rank 28th among the 32 NFL teams, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Only 59.3 percent of Washington’s players are fully vaccinated.
Sweat was at the forefront of the discussion in June when he told reporters: “I don’t see me treating covid until I actually get covid.” Asked Tuesday whether his stance had changed, Sweat said, “It’s a personal decision with me and my family,” adding that players and coaches “talk about it all the time.”
Rivera will use Thursday’s game primarily to evaluate his own talent. The game plan for all three phases against the New England Patriots will be thin, he said, to keep guys from overthinking. Rivera has prioritized consistency and communication among the things he’s looking for.
But his personnel staff will also be keeping an eye on New England’s players. When rosters are formed in late August, many of the players Washington faces Thursday will be available, either as free agents or waiver claims.
“[The scouts] may come and say, ‘We’re going to keep an eye on this guy, this guy or this guy. Is there anybody else you want us to keep an eye on?’” Rivera said. “When you play someone in the preseason, that’s one thing you’re concerned with is everybody is looking at each other’s down-the-line guys.”
Rivera said earlier in camp he was eager to see how players respond to playing with pads. When asked whether any have stood out, Rivera didn’t offer names but insinuated Thursday will be a gauge. “When it becomes game speed, that kind of pace, that’s when you really begin to notice some guys do some things,” he said.
“It’s interesting because Michael Jordan told me this one time, a long time ago when we were back in Chicago, he used to say, ‘If you watch when it comes down to clutch time, who comes to the ball hard? Who doesn’t seem to come off that pick as hard as they should?’,” Rivera said. “It’s just interesting. So when we get into the games like this, you really watch for those things. And it tells you.”