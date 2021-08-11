“Make no mistake, the conduct that occurred on Baylor’s campus between 2010 and 2015 was unacceptable. Young people were hurt. They were hurt because the campus leaders they trusted to provide a safe campus community failed,” the committee’s report read, before citing the NCAA’s lack of regulations guiding how schools should respond to sexual and interpersonal violence involving student-athletes.
The NCAA said Baylor has been investigated for the 2016 scandal through the U.S. Department of Education, the Texas Rangers, Baylor’s accrediting body, and the Big 12 Conference, and “in the absence of NCAA legislation, the [committee] does not have a role to play alongside these entities in investigating and sanctioning institutional responses to sexual and interpersonal violence.”
The NCAA’s report stems from Baylor’s 2016 sexual assault scandal. In May of that year, the university fired Briles after an outside investigation showed that the sports program responded to sexual assault accusations against its players with indifference or hostility toward alleged victims, who were found to have been intimidated or discouraged from reporting attacks, or whose sexual assault charges were concealed.
Baylor’s Board of Regents, which commissioned the outside investigation the previous fall, apologized to the school community for the findings, which were revealed in a 13-page report prepared by law firm Pepper Hamilton. That report also led to the firing of former director of football operations Colin Shillinglaw, and the eventual departures of former president Kenneth Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw.
“We were horrified by the extent of these acts of sexual violence on our campus,” Richard Willis, former chair of the Board of Regents, said in a news release at the time. “This investigation revealed the University’s mishandling of reports in what should have been a supportive, responsive and caring environment for students. The depth to which these acts occurred shocked and outraged us.”
The report said university administrators and law enforcement officials enabled players’ behavior because they were grateful for the prestige and exposure that Baylor’s football success provided the school.
It occurred as Briles propelled the program from the depths of the Big 12 to historic heights over eight seasons. He attracted more high-profile recruits, won conference championships, recruited and developed 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, and saw the school open a $266 million stadium in 2014.
“The head coach failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case,” the report said.
One year after his dismissal from Baylor, Briles spent several hours as a Canadian Football League coach. He coached in Italy, and most recently at Mount Vernon High in northeast Texas, until last year.
In Wednesday’s NCAA report, the Committee on Infractions said the school will face a range of penalties stemming from violations committed between 2011 and 2016.
Among those violations are an incident where staff protected an athlete found to be cheating on academic assignments — a violation that would have ruled him ineligible, and Baylor’s use of a “predominantly female student-host group” whose members were said to be “kind of at the disposal of football players in a very inappropriate way” and were ruled to be “impermissible recruiters.”
The committee prescribed four years of probation, a $5,000 fine, weeks-long bans on unofficial visits and football recruiting communications and a reduction to 30 official football visits this upcoming year. It also includes a five-year show-cause order for Odell James, Baylor’s former assistant director of football operations who is accused of not participating in an interview with enforcement staff. Any school that employs James must restrict him from athletically-related duties unless it shows why those restrictions should not apply. The school must also vacate records from games where student-athletes who have been ruled ineligible competed.
The committee said incidents where Baylor football staff did not report “alleged actual or threatened violence” by football players did not constitute impermissible benefits because of the school’s broader culture of nonreporting and its failure to prioritize Title IX implementation. It also said it “could not find that [Briles] failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance or that Baylor lacked institutional control, largely because those allegations were specifically tied to the underlying allegations that ultimately did not result in violations.”
“Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual and interpersonal violence on campus but argued those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA rules. Ultimately, and with tremendous reluctance, this panel agrees,” the decision read. “To arrive at a different outcome would require the [committee] to ignore the rules the Association’s membership has adopted — rules under which the [committee] is required to adjudicate. Such an outcome would be antithetical to the integrity of the infractions process.”