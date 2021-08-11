If people — players included — want to scream that their rights are being violated, let them. The PGA of America is not the government; it is a private business, which has the right to mandate who can and cannot come into a venue they control. It is no different than a restaurant requiring shoes and a shirt or, nowadays, a mask indoors. It is less a violation of freedom than what we all go through to get on an airplane. Almost no one complains about that, because we understand it is a public safety issue.