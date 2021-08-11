With backup striker Nigel Robertha (adductor injury) expected to miss extended time — and attackers Adrien Perez and Edison Flores also out — D.C. officials have been seeking help. They did not make any deals before the league transfer and trade window closed last Thursday, leaving waivers and free agency as the options before the roster freeze Sept. 15.
Through the midseason waiver procedure, D.C. will probably have to pick up only about $200,000 of Ábila’s $1.1 million salary. He is expected to arrive in Washington on Wednesday night.
United’s starting striker is Ola Kamara, who has scored nine goals in his past nine appearances and is among the league leaders with 10 overall.
Jovanny Bolivar, 19, was recently recalled from second-division Loudoun United but hasn’t played. Erik Sorga, a 22-year-old Estonian who has spent time with D.C. and Loudoun, is expected to go on loan soon to a Dutch club for the 2021-22 season, a person familiar with the matter said.
Aside from a 58-minute stint May 1 against Austin, Ábila has not logged more than 45 minutes in any match. He recorded the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Vancouver on May 12 and scored during a 2-2 draw with San Jose on July 3.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Ábila was not in adequate physical condition to serve in Coach Adrian Heath’s system, which requires forwards to contribute defensively. D.C. Coach Hernán Losada asks forwards to do the same as part of his high-pressure tactics.
Losada and top assistant Nicolás Frutos are also from Argentina and believe they can get the most out of Ábila over the season’s final 16 games.
Before joining Minnesota, Ábila scored 23 league goals for Boca Juniors and eight in Copa Libertadores, the annual South American tournament. Earlier in his career, he starred for Huracán (Argentina) and Cruzeiro (Brazil).
Heading into Sunday’s match in Nashville, D.C. (8-7-3) is unbeaten in five straight and 4-1-2 in the past seven to pull within three points of second place in the Eastern Conference.
