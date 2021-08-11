“Field of Dreams,” the movie, is oppressively serious. Costner’s character goes about his vision quest with the humorless air that all true believers have. Terrence Mann, the author played by Jones, is an unpleasant grouch for much of the film (in the novel upon which the film is based, Ray sets out to find “Catcher in the Rye” author J.D. Salinger, who threatened legal action if his likeness was used in the movie). Kinsella’s wife, played by Amy Madigan, has kind of a manic pleasantness about her, but she also tries to sell the family farm to her brother (Timothy Busfield, twirling his beard) while her husband is on the road. A scene about banning books at the local school serves merely as a way to move the plot forward. The Kinsellas’s daughter almost dies choking on a hot dog. Liotta barely smiles.