Messi and Barcelona won the Champions League four times and the pressure is on to elevate PSG as he and his family settle into a new city. In Messi, PSG gets the highest-profile free agent in the history of soccer and an athlete whose hope to stay at Barcelona was dashed because of financial rules in La Liga and Barcelona’s debt. In PSG, he joins a team built with an infusion of Qatari sovereign wealth. When Messi’s contract expired at the end of June, PSG, which lost the French title last season to Lille, was in position to sign him. Neymar and other PSG players helped seal the deal and create a super team.