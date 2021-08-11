Then the Messi news broke, and PSG, one of the few clubs able to afford the Argentine superstar, made its biggest move yet.
Within days, a city built on culinary and cultural arts welcomed soccer’s most accomplished artist.
“My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more,” Messi said at his introductory news conference Wednesday. “I think we have the team to do it here.”
You think, Leo?
To start, Messi will reunite with Neymar, the Brazilian maestro with whom he partnered in Barcelona for four seasons and one Champions League crown. Then there is French star Kylian Mbappé, widely regarded as the most exciting player in the sport since Messi burst onto the scene.
The fearsome threesome, billed “MNM,” is rekindling memories of Barcelona’s vaunted “MSN” attack: Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar.
Now toss in holdovers Ángel di Maria, Marco Verratti and Marquinhos, plus summer arrivals Donnarumma (AC Milan), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) and Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).
On paper, PSG will enter the Champions League group stage next month as the favorites, ahead of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and the other usual threats. Anything short of a place in the May 22 final in St. Petersburg will not sit well with the Qatari investors and the supporters packing historic Parc des Princes.
The outlook, Messi said, has him feeling “so happy, so motivated, so excited.”
PSG did a nice bit of summer business, not only acquiring several new impact players, including the most famous athlete in the world, but paying just one transfer fee ($70 million for Hakimi). All others arrived via free agency.
Salaries are another matter, and although Messi took a substantial pay cut to join PSG, he will still collect a base salary of more than $40 million annually, plus a $30 million signing bonus and incentives.
Saddled by debt and constrained by Spanish financial rules, Barcelona could no longer fit him into its budget. The divorce ended a 21-year alliance, starting with Messi joining the youth academy at age 13.
Money will complicate PSG’s long-term plans, though. Mbappe, 22, is entering the final year of his contract, and with Messi on the payroll for at least two years, it’s unclear whether the French club will be able to retain the striker, who has 132 goals and 62 assists in 172 PSG appearances.
Overshadowed by Messi, the French World Cup standout might expand his horizons beyond his hometown. Real Madrid is waiting to pounce as early as this month in what would involve a massive transfer fee.
For as long as it lasts, the Messi-Neymar-Mbappe triumvirate promises to become the greatest show in soccer. Along the way, it will undoubtedly raise the profile of France’s Ligue 1, which is among Europe’s top-five circuits but not as popular as England’s Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga.
After defending champion Lille, Monaco and maybe Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique Marseille, the competition thins.
Ligue 1 “is going up a level,” PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “Everyone now wants to see Messi’s PSG, which increases the value of other clubs. The other presidents thanked me for the arrival of Leo. We are not only doing this for the club, but also for France and Ligue 1.”
Without offering specifics, Al-Khelaifi said the public would be “shocked” by Messi’s impact on PSG’s revenue in jersey and ticket sales, sponsorship deals and other business. In the 16th arrondissement, across the street from Parc des Princes and around the corner from Roland Garros, the PSG team store was fully stocked Wednesday with Messi’s “30” PSG jersey.
Heavily favored to win the domestic title, PSG will face greater tests in the Champions League. Because PSG did not win Ligue 1 last season, it will sit in Pot 2 at the Aug. 26 draw, which means it could end up in the same group as Chelsea, Bayern Munich or Manchester City.
Running concurrently with domestic campaigns, the Champions League is the grand prize that has eluded PSG for decades. Quarterfinal defeats in 2013-2016 were followed by round-of-16 exits the next three years. In 2020, it lost in the final to Bayern Munich and this past season fell to Manchester City in the semifinals.
Messi changes the equation. PSG is no longer hopeful of conquering European soccer; it is expected.
“Leo makes football magic, beautiful,” Al-Khelaifi said. “It’s no secret there was a great desire to make this [deal] happen.”
