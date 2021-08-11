The question for anyone that partners with Barstool is whether it’s possible to get the parts of the company they want, while separating them from its more ugly history. Barstool’s attempts to achieve more mainstream acceptance have had mixed results. The popular podcast “Pardon My Take” regularly attracts guests like NFL quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Blake Bortles and celebrities Rob Lowe and Judd Apatow. But just this week, the Pima County Board of Supervisors, where the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will be played, announced it would pull its funding for the event because of Barstool’s involvement.