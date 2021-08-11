The New York Post reported Monday those talks are with Major League Baseball. MLB declined to comment. Barstool CEO Erika Nardini did not reply to an email seeking comment.
A person familiar with the talks confirmed that Barstool and MLB have had discussions but cautioned that no deal was close. Other companies are still expected to have interest in the nonexclusive weeknight package of games MLB is trying to sell. They include Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, and Google-owned YouTube.
The fact that MLB would have discussions with Barstool about potentially broadcasting games is a dramatic statement about the future of sports rights and about how far the divisive company has come since Portnoy founded it as a print tabloid he passed out at Boston T stations.
Barstool has been at the forefront of merging the worlds of gambling and sports that nearly every sports media property has since followed. It leaned into gambling coverage for years before the Supreme Court paved the way for legalization in 2018. Last year, Barstool sold a stake to Penn National Gaming that valued the company at $450 million. Since then, Fox Sports has launched its own sportsbook, and ESPN has partnered with Caesars and built a studio in Las Vegas to produce betting content. Last week, Penn bought a Canadian-based company, The Score, for its gambling app technology in a deal worth $2 billion.
Barstool has a strong connection with fans in a coveted younger demographic that both leagues and networks are salivating to reach. A gambling-themed broadcast of MLB games that airs on Barstool’s social channels would serve three purposes: cultivate that younger audience, further tap into the nascent sports betting boom and launch an experiment in digital broadcasting.
But partnering with Barstool comes with a cost. The company has a history of disparaging treatment and harassment of women. The company and its fans have harassed female journalists, and Portnoy has a history of offensive and sexist comments. MLB, meanwhile, is confronting the sport’s treatment of women. MLB has changed its harassment policy and established an anonymous hotline to report issues after reports about former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter sexually harassing a reporter and Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway being accused of lewd behavior toward multiple women.
Last year, Barstool released a podcast with a title acronym that spelled out a racial slur, and one employee quit the company in protest of old Portnoy comments that resurfaced online in which he used a racial slur and said Colin Kaepernick looked like a member of the Islamic State. After initially calling himself “uncancellable,” Portnoy apologized. “I can’t apologize for my existence, but I can be better,” he said, according to TMZ. “And, I’m going to be better for [my employees].”
In the wake of the New York Post’s report, a number of baseball reporters expressed concern over the potential partnership. “MLB has long had a basic demographic problem, with a shrinking, aging, male audience,” tweeted San Francisco Chronicle Sports Editor Christina Kahrl. “Their answer to that is to try elevating one subsection of the sports marketplace with an especially horrific track record for misogyny & bigotry? The sport of Jackie Robinson deserves better.”
This is not a new dilemma for networks or leagues that want access to Barstool’s fans. In 2017, ESPN launched a show on linear TV with two of Barstool’s most popular personalities, Dan Katz and Eric Sollenberger, better known as Big Cat and PFT. But it was canceled after a single episode when ESPN host Sam Ponder called attention to Portnoy’s years-old comments that she should “sex it up and be slutty,” among other degrading comments.
“I erred in assuming we could distance ourselves from the Barstool site and content,” said then-ESPN president John Skipper.
The question for those that partner with Barstool is whether it’s possible to get the parts of the company they want while staying separate from its more ugly history.
Barstool’s attempts to achieve more mainstream acceptance have had mixed results. The popular podcast “Pardon My Take” regularly attracts guests such as NFL quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Blake Bortles and celebrities such as Rob Lowe and Judd Apatow. But just this week, the board of supervisors in Pima County, where the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will be played, announced it would pull its funding from the event because of Barstool’s involvement.