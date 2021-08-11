Barstool has been at the forefront of merging the worlds of gambling and sports that nearly every sports media property has since followed. It leaned into gambling coverage for years before the Supreme Court paved the way for legalization in 2018. Last year, Barstool sold a stake to Penn National Gaming that valued the company at $450 million. Since then, Fox Sports has launched its own sportsbook, and ESPN has partnered with Caesars and built a studio in Las Vegas to produce betting content. Last week, Penn bought a Canadian-based company, The Score, for its gambling app technology in a deal worth $2 billion.