“Definitely have a group of younger guys in the clubhouse, and I think a lot of us are in the same boat, trying to get up here and compete as a group while also getting that experience,” Thompson said. “Of course, at the end of the day, our goal is to win.”
To make room for Nolin on the active roster Wednesday, the Nationals optioned lefty Sam Clay to the minors, where he joined Tanner Rainey and Wander Suero in the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings’ bullpen. Each of them had spent most of this season with Washington, pitching ahead of Brad Hand and Daniel Hudson. And their demotions, occurring in quick succession, are another reminder of how much has changed.
Hand and Hudson were dealt away at the trade deadline. Will Harris, in the second season of a three-year, $24 million deal, underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in early June. Austin Voth spent 10 days on the coronavirus-related injured list and will head to the team’s complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., to build up arm strength. Then Rainey, Suero and Clay underachieved enough to temporarily lose their spots.
Clay, a 28-year-old lefty, went down with a 5.80 ERA in 35⅔ innings. Rainey, 28, who missed a stretch of spring training with a strained muscle in his right shoulder, a stretch of May on the covid list and most of July with a stress reaction in his right tibia, had a 7.20 ERA in 25 innings (and drove from Rochester to be the 27th man for the second leg on Wednesday). Suero, 29, had a 6.29 ERA in 34⅓ innings; and allowed four runs on four hits, including two triples, for the Red Wings on Tuesday.
That’s how Martinez wound up leaning on Klobosits and Thompson in an eventual defeat. He then lined up Machado, a right-handed reliever, to open the seven-inning contest against Mets starter Marcus Stroman. And fitting for this week, the second game began with another rain delay.
“It’s tough, especially when the team puts you in a position to win the game there and you don’t come through,” Thompson said. “But you got to have a short memory.”
The Nationals began the afternoon with a 3-1 lead in the top of the second inning. Catcher Riley Adams was on first, having singled off Mets righty Carlos Carrasco before a storm hit Tuesday night. Paolo Espino, the Nationals original starter, batted for himself and bunted Adams to second. Victor Robles plated Adams with a double that smacked off left fielder Dominic Smith’s glove. Then Joe Ross entered to protect a three-run advantage.
At first, he couldn’t do that, yielding three runs on four hits in a hide-your-eyes third. The Mets scored again in the fifth, once Ross walked Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto singled him in. But the offense, paced by Soto, kept beating the Mets’ pitchers. Soto smacked a three-run homer in the first inning on Tuesday, then walked, singled, singled and struck out Wednesday. Luis García punched a two-run double in the fifth and crossed home on Adams’s RBI single. Their efforts built a two-run cushion for the pen.
Klobosits faced the top of New York’s order with mixed results in the seventh. Brandon Nimmo led off with a single, McNeil flew out, Pete Alonso cracked an RBI double and Klobosits, a 26-year-old righty, had left-handers Smith and Conforto to get through. He debuted July 30 after dominating in Class AA and AAA this season. Part of that was not allowing a single hit to a lefty in the minors. So he attacked Smith and Conforto and induced two popups.
But Thompson, 23, couldn’t hold the Mets back in the eighth. J.D. Davis lined a leadoff double on Thompson’s 98-mph, down-the-middle sinker. The next batter, Jonathan Villar, sacrificed himself with a bunt to Thompson, though reached second when Thompson’s errant throw skipped into right field. Davis scored easily on the error.
Thompson, acquired in the trade that sent Hudson to the San Diego Padres, logged his worst of four outings for Washington (and the eight in his young career): one inning, three hits, two runs (one earned) and a loss. The growing pains continue.