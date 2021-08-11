In a civil rights lawsuit filed last August, two former NFL players alleged that race-norming — optional in standard medicine — had been secretly negotiated into the settlement as a requirement, and that the practice made it more difficult for Black former players to qualify for payouts for dementia claims. Records obtained by The Washington Post show that doctors examining players had little choice but to use race-norming, and that the NFL and the law firm in charge of overseeing payouts repeatedly challenged claims of Black players whose doctors didn’t race norm.
A judge dismissed the former players’ lawsuit but expressed concern about race-norming and directed a mediator to examine the issue. In June, both the NFL and Chris Seeger, the lead lawyer for the class of more than 20,000 former players, publicly pledged to remove race-norming from the settlement, and they are in ongoing, confidential negotiations on the matter.
Both Brad Karp, lead lawyer for the NFL in the settlement, and Seeger have denied allegations raised in the lawsuit, and have insisted doctors make the ultimate decisions on whether to race-norm scores. But those arguments have been met with skepticism by several former players, who note the league’s racial makeup, with Black players comprising more than 50 to 70 percent of roster spots, according to various estimates.
“The owners obviously did this to save money,” said Charles Mann, the former Washington Football Team defensive end, who was one of five players directly involved with Wednesday’s efforts. “We need fresh blood, new people to come in here and take a look at this.”
The petition Mann and others delivered was written by Amy Lewis, wife to former Washington Football Team running back Ken Jenkins. In interviews Wednesday, Lewis and Jenkins expressed concerns the negotiations to remove race-norming from the settlement are being led by lawyers who structured the original settlement.
“We’re still looking at foxes guarding the henhouse ... This is all going on behind closed doors,” Jenkins said. “Given what happened before, why should we trust them to come up with a new system that’s equitable?”
NFL lawyer Karp, in a statement, characterized the petition by former players as “the latest in a series of unfounded attacks on the Settlement.”
“As with prior ‘discrimination’ challenges, all of which have been dismissed, this attack is baseless. Race norming is a widely used and longstanding practice in the neuropsychological community designed to correct biases in cognitive testing,” Karp said.
In a statement, Seeger, the lead lawyer for players in the litigation, also defended a settlement that has drawn renewed criticism this year over race-norming.
“We have been engaged in a multiyear slugfest with the NFL that has thus far resulted in nearly one billion dollars in benefits to former players. In addition to eliminating ‘race norms’, our hope is that the NFL concussion settlement will effectuate broad and permanent change in not only neuropsychology but in making the first step in eliminating race norming — an unfortunate but common practice — in all of medicine and health evaluations,” Seeger said.
Attorneys at Zuckerman Spaeder law firm, who represent the former players who brought last year’s race-norming lawsuit and are involved with the ongoing mediation, declined to comment on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the Justice Department’s civil rights division said the office had received the petition and would review it, and declined further comment. According to several legal experts contacted by The Post, there is no precedent for the Justice Department investigating the settlement of a federal lawsuit.
There is no timeline on when mediation over race-norming could conclude, and it’s unclear from public court documents how many former players’ claims have been affected. More than 1,000 players have submitted claims for dementia-related diagnoses that have been denied, court records show, and thousands more have been evaluated by doctors as part of the settlement and walked away without a diagnosis that could have been affected if race-norming occurred.
While the NFL and Seeger have both insisted doctors ultimately make the decision on whether to race-norm, a recent Washington Post investigation found the settlement, as designed by lawyers for the NFL and Seeger, guaranteed race-norming would occur, and in interviews and records reviewed by The Post, doctors said they had no choice but to race-norm, making it more difficult for Black former players to qualify for payouts.
Players including Mann — the star defensive end who won three Super Bowls and earned spots in four Pro Bowls over 12 seasons with Washington and the San Francisco 49ers — hope the case draws the attention of federal authorities.
Mann, 60, bears the obvious physical scars of the game, including multiple fingers contorted as a result of irrevocably damaged knuckles. He feels fine cognitively, he said, but he recently got evaluated by doctors as part of the settlement’s baseline program, to see if any of his test scores were concerning.
“Now I’m just left wondering,” said Mann, before walking over with the others to the Justice Department, “did they race-norm me?”