In a civil rights lawsuit filed last August, two former NFL players alleged that race-norming — optional in standard medicine — had been secretly negotiated into the settlement as a requirement, and that the practice made it more difficult for Black former players to qualify for payouts for dementia claims. Records obtained by The Washington Post show that doctors examining players had little choice but to use race-norming, and that the NFL and the law firm in charge of overseeing payouts repeatedly challenged claims of Black players whose doctors didn’t race norm.