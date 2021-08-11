“This is a heartbreaking loss for our campus community,” Hakim Lucas, president and CEO of the HBCU, told students and staff in a letter obtained by the Associated Press. “I want to personally encourage each of you to keep Mr. Wilburn’s family in your prayers, as well as the VUU athletics department.”
Nelson said that Wilburn, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound player from Wadley, Ga., passed a physical two months ago.
“He was a completely healthy guy,” she said. “Never did drugs, never smoked. Loved people. Loved life. He made an impact on everybody he met. Everybody loved him. Old people. Young people. He was a positive person, an encourager.”
His family was en route from Georgia when they learned that he had died. “We cried our eyeballs out,” Nelson said. “He was like our angel on earth.”
Wilburn’s funeral will be held Saturday in the gymnasium of his alma mater, Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Union did not play football last fall or in the spring. It opens the 2021 season Sept. 4 at Hampton.
