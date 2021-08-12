Slugger Chris Davis, one of the cornerstones of a franchise that had reawakened from years of mediocrity or whatever comes below mediocrity, had become a free agent after the 2015 season. Orioles fans loved his power at the plate and the workmanlike way he went about his business and were willing to ignore all those pesky strikeouts, and by no means did they want to see him slip away to another bigger-spending team as so many of his predecessors had done. Not when the team finally was winning again.