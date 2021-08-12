At 26, Shields is arguably the world’s best women’s boxer, and already one of the most decorated of all time. She won gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and in March she became the first boxer in the four-belt era to reign as the undisputed champion in two different weight classes.
Shields, who is 11-0 in her pro boxing career, had signed with the upstart PFL three months earlier in a bid to become the first woman to hold simultaneous titles in both MMA and boxing.
While dozens of boxers have ventured into the octagon, few have emerged with much success. Some of the best have been completely overwhelmed.
In their June fight, Elkin started strong and held up through her first two rounds against Shields. She took the undefeated boxer to the canvas and controlled most of the fight on the ground. But late in the second round, Shields escaped an arm bar attempt. By the third, Shields flashed an improving takedown defense before she pounced on Elkin and pummeled her until the referee called the fight at the 1:44 mark.
“I saw that it only took me a minute and 30 seconds of punches to get the fight done,” Shields said, reflecting on her debut. “That’s the biggest thing, when I finally got comfortable, when I wasn’t nervous to let my punches go against Brittney, it only took a minute and 30 seconds of me landing power shots to finish the fight.
“At first I was like, ‘I don’t want to watch it’ because I know I’m going to get pissed off at how much I was on the ground. But when I watched it, I didn’t think it looked as bad as I thought it would look. She wasn’t able to hurt me, I didn’t feel any of her punches.”
Elkin, a Brazilian jiu jitsu brown belt, was hardly the toughest opponent that the PFL had to offer. She’d lost her last three bouts before facing Shields, and came out of retirement to welcome the boxer to her sport, as she’d done in 2018 for another two-time Olympic gold medalist. During that fight, Kayla Harrison, a decorated judoka, submitted Elkin via first-round arm bar, opening what’s been a dominant undefeated streak as the promotion’s biggest star.
PFL has attracted former UFC contenders Rory MacDonald and Anthony Pettis since its 2018 founding, but with the end of Harrison’s contract looming, some have speculated that the league could lose its brightest star after she tries to defend her lightweight title in the PFL playoffs, which begin Friday on ESPN2 and run through Aug. 27.
As Harrison considers her options, PFL President Donn Davis said he sees her and Shields inclusion — and success — integral to the league’s growth.
“I believe she’ll be with the league in three years,” Davis said of Harrison. “It’s like Claressa. Claressa had offers to go to the UFC. She chose us. I think they appreciate that we understand how to develop careers, number one. Number two, that we’re focused on how to maximize their success. We understand their success is our success.”
Shields was preparing to fight during the playoffs, but her next bout will instead come during the league’s October championship card, which will also feature the title bouts in each division — where each winner will earn $1 million. Shields will face Montes (2-0), a hard-hitting 21-year old Mexican fighter, in an exhibition during the event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
If she performs well, she could join the official PFL circuit next year. If not, her regular season debut could come in 2023.
For now, as Shields prepares to return later this month to the famed Jackson Wink gym in Albuquerque for prefight camp, she’s taking her career in both sports one event at a time. She hopes to schedule her next boxing match for late November or December, shortly after the PFL exhibition.
“Athletically, I think I can compete with a lot of those [MMA] girls right now, but I don’t want to just compete, I want to win,” Shields said.
“The big picture is to hopefully learn enough and be good enough that next year when me and my coaches have the big talk about, ‘Am I ready for the PFL in 2022?’ The answer is yes.”
Read more: