In their June fight, Elkin started strong and held up through her first two rounds against Shields. She took the undefeated boxer to the canvas and controlled most of the fight on the ground. But late in the second round, Shields escaped an arm bar attempt. By the third, Shields flashed an improving takedown defense before she pounced on Elkin and pummeled her until the referee called the fight at the 1:44 mark.