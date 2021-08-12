Smith is serious about this, moving his family to Greensboro. How good the 6-foot-6 former guard will be is another matter. The PGA Tour lists him as playing to a five handicap, and he is intrigued by a sport that offers a chance to compete on his own terms, “to have that feeling and knowing that all of the game’s pretty much on my own hands, and I don’t have to worry about teammates to pass the ball and receiving passes and playing defense, so I can play my game and just have fun.”