The goal of the event is to bring Major League Baseball closer to those who may not always be able to touch it, a part of the league’s continued stated goal of building a larger audience and drawing in new fans. It held a similar game at Fort Bragg in 2016, the first game ever played at an active military base and the first MLB game played in North Carolina. The Williamsport Classic has been held in the home of the Little League World Series since 2017, and it will take place later this month after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020. The league planned 2020 games in Mexico City and Puerto Rico before the pandemic forced cancellation of both.