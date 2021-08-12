Thursday night, 30 years and a pandemic after the release of that movie, the state will host its first Major League Baseball game at a specially-made field plowed under the cornfields outside Dyersville, not far from the diamond where the movie was filmed.
The game will pit the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, the team whose scandal-laden predecessors, the 1919 Black Sox, find their way back to baseball in the movie. And it will be played in front of 8,000 or so fans, many of whom paid record prices for tickets that were available initially through a lottery, then on StubHub for prices that varied from $1,000 to well over $10,000.
The Field of Dreams Game, as the league is calling it, was supposed to be played in August 2020 and feature the White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, a geographic favorite of many Eastern Iowans. Because of the pandemic, the league pushed the game back a year and adjusted the participants accordingly.
The goal of the event is to bring Major League Baseball closer to those who may not always be able to touch it, a part of the league’s continued stated goal of building a larger audience and drawing in new fans. It held a similar game at Fort Bragg in 2016, the first game ever played at an active military base and the first MLB game played in North Carolina. The Williamsport Classic has been held in the home of the Little League World Series since 2017, and it will take place later this month after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020. The league planned 2020 games in Mexico City and Puerto Rico before the pandemic forced cancellation of both.
The Yankees and Red Sox played two games in London in 2019, and were scheduled for another set in 2020 before the pandemic canceled that, too. In fact, many of the bullpen seating apparatuses, backstop netting, and other temporary stadium accessories used in Dyersville this week came from the league’s London setup, shipped across the Atlantic to help outfit the new, MLB-ready Field of Dreams.
The league built that field not far from the original movie site, which has a smaller, less big-league ready field of its own where families can come and replicate the games of catch so central to the film. The house from the movie, as well as that baseball field, have drawn higher-than-usual numbers of tourists in the lead-up to the game, according to Dyersville Chamber of Commerce head Karla Thompson, who said the town is planning for a deluge of baseball fans who just want to be present for it, even if they could not afford tickets.
But while the price of attendance may suggest glitz and glamour, the whole event is meant to echo a simpler time. The Yankees and White Sox will wear special retro jerseys, made by Nike, that mirror the ones worn by players in the movie. Home runs — and because the temporary field’s dimensions are hardly imposing, home runs seem likely — will land in the corn. A two-lane road will bring cars into the game and back out again, likely setting up a line of brake lights to match the iconic line of cars that snake their way into the corn fields in the film.
Fox Sports will broadcast the game with its usual crew of heavy baseball hitters including Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci, Joe Buck and John Smoltz. But the graphics will be different, more in keeping with the “Field of Dreams” vibe, and green-screen advertisements to which fans have become accustomed will be absent for the evening.
“It’s going to fit the background of what we’re trying to do, it’s not going to be the normal graphics package. I think this recipe we have is going to enhance the fact that yeah, you’re watching a game, but it’s really that you’re watching a live kind of story, a live event you’re not gonna forget,” Fox Sports Senior Vice President Michael Davies said in a news conference earlier this week.
Actors from the original movie, including Kevin Costner (Ray Kinsella) and Dwier Brown (Ray’s father, John) will be on hand for the event, for which Yankees and White Sox players will fly in Thursday morning. A corn maze in the shape of MLB’s logo has been cut in the outfield, just beyond the fences of the field built to echo the dimensions of the old Comiskey Park, 20th century home of the White Sox. The White Sox will be the home team for the event, having given up one of their home games in Chicago to participate.
“I’m always interested in doing these rare, the games where they have a specific meaning behind it or there’s just that little something that adds a little bit of kind of character to the game. Some of the other guys were concerned about the travel and things like this. But a lot of the guys are just excited because it’s something that breaks up the monotony of the day-to-day,” White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks said in a news conference. “ … I’m excited about running through the corn fields because who wouldn’t be? There are certain things that resonate with a game like this.”
Hendriks joked that he doesn’t want to be the first pitcher to allow a big league home run in Iowa, where he played minor league baseball and believes a game like this can make the kind of impact MLB hopes it will.
“I’d love some of these events to be an annual thing,” Hendriks said, a sentiment echoed by Thompson, the Chamber of Commerce head, who said the group would love to hold the event more regularly.
Whether the game will be back in Iowa in the years to come remains an open question, as does that of what will become of the field and setup on which Major League Baseball estimates it spent around $5 million. Murray Cook, the consultant who oversaw the building of the facility for Major League Baseball, said that the future of the facility, which is separate from the main “Field of Dreams” movie site, which will remain as it always has, is still to be determined.
“We’ll see how the thing goes from there. The field remains. I know the local groups here are hoping to use it for future use,” Cook said. “So that’s kind of where things stand with that.”