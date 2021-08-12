But he’d take it. He just wanted another opportunity to put on a big league uniform.
“It took a lot of hope to make it here again,” Nolin said at Citi Field on Wednesday, about 22 hours before he faced the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader. “You have doubts, you wonder if it’ll happen, but you stick with it because it’s what you do, you know? So I’ve stuck with it.”
The results weren’t what Nolin or the Nationals (50-65) desired. He was charged with four runs in a 4-1 loss to the Mets, who tagged him for eight hits in three innings. The loudest was a three-run home run for Brandon Nimmo in the third, coming after pitcher Marcus Stroman extended the frame with a bunt single. Nolin threw only 51 pitches.
Washington’s offense struggled against Stroman and finished with four hits, including a single and double for Carter Kieboom. In the second seven-inning contest, the Nationals tied it with three runs in the seventh but fell, 5-4, on Pete Alonso’s walk-off homer off Kyle Finnegan. They were swept by the Mets this week and have dropped nine of their past 10 games.
Nolin, though, was a small bright spot in an otherwise dark stretch for these gutted Nationals — if not for what he did on the mound, then because of his journey back to it. He had a 3.80 ERA in 11 appearances, nine of them starts, with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings this season. On Wednesday, after he arrived in New York, friends and family took off work, trying to catch his return. But the second game of that doubleheader was postponed by rain, setting up Thursday’s twin bill, and most of them couldn’t call out again.
They all still watched on their laptops and phones, texting through each at-bat. They rode the waves together.
“It means just about everything, really,” Nolin said of the promotion. “I feel like I’ve had two distinct baseball lives, and the second one has been a lot of waiting. I originally went from signing post-draft to making the majors in three years. Then the last six years …”
The sentence trailed to a few beats of silence. The key date here, the dividing line between before and after, is July 27, 2016, when Nolin underwent a Tommy John procedure performed by renowned surgeon James Andrews.
But Nolin wouldn’t sign a minor league contract with the Nationals for another half-decade. He surfaced in the minors with the Colorado Rockies in 2018 and with the Seattle Mariners in 2019 and squeezed an independent league in between. In affiliated ball, his numbers were uninspiring. So in 2020, looking to prove he could still do it, Nolin pitched for the Seibu Lions in Japan’s professional league.
For years, he regretted waiting four months to get Tommy John surgery. But given a choice by the Milwaukee Brewers — to attempt rehab or have immediate surgery — Nolin pushed for a quick return, wanting to nudge himself off the fringe. The decision ultimately backfired.
“When you go away for more than two calendar years, people forget about you,” Nolin said. “That’s just how it works.”
“He talked about his cutter not being as effective; it didn’t have that bite that it typically has,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said of Nolin’s outing. “But I thought he held his own.”
The reality is that Thursday could be a one-off appearance, especially if the Nationals want Tanner Rainey, whom they used as their 27th man for the doubleheader, to return from Rochester. But Rainey entered in the second game, yielded a two-run homer to Jonathan Villar in the sixth and was sent down again. So Nolin could stick in the bullpen for a bit, because he replaced Sam Clay and is currently the club’s lone left-handed reliever. He mixes a four-seam fastball, cutter, curve and change-up. He also varies the tempo of his delivery, using tricks he polished in Japan, where pitchers often try to mess with hitters’ timing.
Nolin called that his “garbage can of little stuff.” In the first inning against the Mets, after he struck out the first MLB batter he faced in 2,140 days, Nolin jerked in the middle of his windup, turned his back to the plate and fired a cutter that Dominic Smith poked for a cheap single. Nimmo’s homer, a lined shot, came on a low cutter that wasn’t nearly low enough. And when Michael Conforto singled to start the fourth, lifting a well-placed cutter, Nolin’s start was finished.
He shook his head once, then twice, on that short walk from the mound to the dugout. But as for whether he had put too much pressure on himself or whether he felt a need to press for more opportunities, Nolin had already twisted those thoughts to his liking.
“It’s all right to put pressure on yourself, right?” Nolin said Wednesday. “I’m a guy who, when I am getting ready to pitch, I am zoned in because I really care. And if I lose that, I feel like I’ll lose everything. Badly wanting to succeed is never an issue for me.”