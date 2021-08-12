The reality is that Thursday could be a one-off appearance, especially if the Nationals want Tanner Rainey, whom they used as their 27th man for the doubleheader, to return from Rochester. But Rainey entered in the second game, yielded a two-run homer to Jonathan Villar in the sixth and was sent down again. So Nolin could stick in the bullpen for a bit, because he replaced Sam Clay and is currently the club’s lone left-handed reliever. He mixes a four-seam fastball, cutter, curve and change-up. He also varies the tempo of his delivery, using tricks he polished in Japan, where pitchers often try to mess with hitters’ timing.