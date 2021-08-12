Nadal, who lost to Djokovic in a classic French Open semifinal and skipped Wimbledon and the Olympics, at least has played recently, competing in last week’s Citi Open and beating Jack Sock before losing to Lloyd Harris, in Washington, D.C.
He had worked out in Toronto but on Wednesday called the decision to withdraw from the Cincinnati field “not the news I wanted to give,” in an Instagram post, “but I have pain in my foot and it doesn’t allow me to compete. Hope to see you in two years Toronto.”
At the U.S. Open, Djokovic will attempt to become the first men’s player to win a calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969. His bid for a so-called singles Golden Slam was thwarted by a semifinal loss in the Tokyo Olympics. He and his partner dropped out of his mixed doubles bronze medal match, with Djokovic citing a shoulder injury.
“I am taking a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo,” Djokovic said Monday on social media. “Sadly, that means I won’t be ready to compete in Cincinnati this year so I’ll turn my focus and attention to U.S. Open and spend some more time with family. See you in New York soon!”
Federer missed the Olympics because he suffered a “setback” in his surgically repaired knee during grass-court play. The oldest of the three, Federer turned 40 Sunday and has not competed since a Wimbledon quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz on July 8.
After that loss, Federer acknowledged an uncertain future. “Of course I would like to play [Wimbledon] again,” he told reporters, “but at my age, you’re just never sure what’s around the corner.”
