Snead has shown time and again that he’s willing to gamble, particularly when it comes to giving up draft picks in trades for established veterans. But the move to deal for Stafford — which involved sending starting quarterback Jared Goff to Detroit along with a 2021 third-round pick and two future firsts, outbidding other suitors — represents a new level of risk-reward ratio. Beyond the draft capital, the move was costly from a salary cap perspective, forcing the Rams to let several players go, especially on defense. The team’s success this season will almost certainly be tied to how well Stafford plays.