Snead has shown time and again that he’s willing to gamble, particularly when it comes to giving up draft picks in trades for established veterans. But the move to deal for Stafford — which involved sending starting quarterback Jared Goff to Detroit along with a 2021 third-round pick and two future firsts, outbidding other suitors — represents a new level of risk-reward ratio. Beyond the draft capital, the move was costly from a salary cap perspective, forcing the Rams to let several players go, especially on defense. The team’s success this season will almost certainly be tied to how well Stafford plays.
But so far, Snead is happy with how the deal played out. The more he sees out of Stafford, the more he likes.
“He’s a quarterback with an elite skill set,” Snead said. “Look at the amount of yards he’s thrown for. He’s thrown for touchdowns. He’s thrown for comebacks. Our team has a head coach [Sean McVay] who calls the offensive plays. We have confidence in our coaches’ skills to teach and to develop men and to have the courage to play them.”
Part of the reason for that courage, and for Snead’s willingness to go forward with bold roster decisions, is that life in the NFC West requires it. All four teams have shown a willingness to make big moves. Within the last couple of years, the Arizona Cardinals have traded for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and center Marcus Hudson; the San Francisco 49ers traded for left tackle Trent Williams and traded up to draft quarterback Trey Lance; and the Seattle Seahawks traded for safety Jamal Adams.
“The negative is our division is pretty darn strong,” Snead said. “The positive is we’re pretty callous to it. I think all of us in the division have some sort of mental toughness.”
Very few people would question that Stafford has the talent to succeed in Los Angeles He’s a former No. 1 overall pick (2009) with excellent throwing ability. But he failed to achieve postseason success in Detroit, which had no shortage of issues during his tenure; of Stafford’s 74 career wins, 38 required game-winning drives.
This Rams team is, without question, the most talented team he’s been on. It reminds of what happened last year with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, going from a team with limited skill-position talent to one of the better squads in the league. In Los Angeles, Stafford is surrounded by Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson at wide receiver and Tyler Higbee at tight end. And he is coached by McVay, considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport.
“I think that’s the interesting part,” Snead said. “It doesn’t mean he’s going to throw for 100 more yards [per game], but when you happen to be surrounded by more talented players and more seasoned players who have created a culture of winning, it may show up in the win-loss column.”
One thing Stafford lacked on the Lions was a winning culture. The Rams are used to winning under McVay. They go into each season thinking Super Bowl, having made it there just three seasons ago. Those expectations remain the same heading into this season, with the added hope that Stafford represents a major upgrade over Goff, who fell out of favor with McVay last season.
But the Stafford trade also created challenges for Snead. Stafford’s salary is $20 million, and the Rams had to take a $22.2 million dead money hit for trading Goff. With cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive tackle Aaron Donald both being among the highest-paid players at their positions, and edge rusher Leonard Floyd getting a $16 million per year deal, the Rams had to make sacrifices.
Most happened on defense. They lost four starters: safety John Johnson, linebacker Samson Ebukam, cornerback Troy Hill and defensive end Michael Brockers. On offense, they lost tight end Gerald Everett, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and center Austin Blythe. (The offense took another hit with the Achilles’ injury to starting running back Cam Akers.) The Rams had limitations in adding replacements.
“The cap had decreasing rates this year,” Snead said. “You had to be realistic about signing players. You maybe would like to add one player who is in the middle to upper class in the league right now. With all the dead money and the covid decrease in the cap, we couldn’t. Plus, we have a group of players who are well-paid.”
Part of why Snead feels comfortable with having a more top-heavy roster is the Rams’ ability to find starters among later-round draft picks or undrafted players. The secondary is a good example. Ramsey is a proven superstar, and paid like it, but the rest of the starting defensive backfield could include a second-year sixth-round pick at strong safety in Jordan Fuller, a former second-round pick still on his rookie deal in Taylor Rapp at free safety, and a former undrafted player in Darious Williams at the other cornerback position.
One of the biggest reasons for the Rams finding diamonds in the rough is that while most teams might start scouting college players in their sophomore years, the Rams’ scouting and analytics staff track players going back to high school. That is particularly helpful when evaluating college players who didn’t play for powerhouse programs.
“It’s a football ecosystem that we have been fortunate to follow,” Snead said.
One example is starting inside linebacker Troy Reeder, another former undrafted free agent who has grown into a key role for the Rams. He initially was good enough to go to Penn State, but he fell off the radar of many NFL teams after he transferred to Delaware.
“He was good enough coming out of high school to go to a Power Five school,” Snead said. “He transferred to Delaware for family reasons. You can start tracking these kids and try to pick up on them a little earlier.”
Given how much the Rams have relied on lower-round and undrafted players, the Rams have been the youngest team in the NFL over the past several years.
“You identify some of your pillars and make them a core group for the long haul,” Snead said. “Again, this is one of those stats that is not something we’re striving for, but I’m well aware we might be the youngest team in average age.”
That system has worked for the Rams, but in 2021, their ultimate success will depend on how far Stafford can take them. His acquisition forced sacrifices elsewhere on the roster, including draft picks down the line, and that could create problems in the competitive NFC West. But so far, Snead and the Rams appear confident he’ll prove to be worth it.