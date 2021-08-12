Duvernay ranked top-five on the team in receptions and receiving yards last season but was primarily used as the team’s kick returner. He said in an interview that the extra work that he and the other young receivers are getting now will benefit them later in the season. Duvernay added that he has been able to play a lot faster in his second season because he understands the Xs and Os better, allowing him to focus on his route running and technique in practice.