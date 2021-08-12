Bateman suffered an injury on Tuesday and hobbled to the locker room after falling to the ground running an in route against cornerback Marcus Peters in practice. Before Tuesday, he had missed three other practices in camp. The Ravens open the season Sept. 13 at the Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football.”
During his three-year college career, Bateman had 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns, including a junior season in which he played only five games during the coronavirus pandemic. His sophomore season was by far his best, when he caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns and earned all-American status. The Ravens are hoping he can have that level of impact when he returns.
But for now, Bateman’s injury represents another setback for Baltimore’s remade receiving corps. Marquise Brown, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for most of training camp. Miles Boykin, a 2019 third-round pick, has also been dealing with an injured hamstring, and Deon Cain has missed the last four practices with an undisclosed injury.
With those veterans out, Harbaugh and his staff are looking to the younger receivers on the roster.
“That’s up to them, who makes the most of the opportunity,” Harbaugh said on Wednesday. “I’ll go back and watch the tape with the rest of the coaches and players, and we’ll see how it looks, but I thought those guys stepped up today big time. We’re low on numbers, and those guys stepped in and ran the practice, made the plays.”
The biggest criticism of the Ravens’ offense under Jackson has been the lack of balance between rushing and passing. The Ravens had the No. 1 rushing offense in the league with 206 and 191.9 rushing yards per game in 2020 and 2019, respectively. But the passing offense lagged — they ranked 26th in 2019 and last season regressed to last in the league with just 171.2 yards per game. The wide receivers combined for 1,729 yards in 2020, also last in the league.
The offensive approach was good enough to earn the Ravens the best regular season record in the NFL in 2019 (in addition to an MVP award for Jackson) and a berth in the divisional round of the playoffs last season. But their inability to rely on the passing game when playing from behind was an issue in the team’s playoff losses against the Titans in 2019 and the Bills in 2020.
The addition of Sammy Watkins has the potential to help the passing game. The eight-year veteran wideout helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl two years ago. But Watkins has also struggled with injuries during his career, starting nine or fewer games in three of the last five seasons.
Outside of Watkins, none of the receivers on the roster have more than three years of NFL experience — and with Boykin, Brown and Cain out, no one has more than two.
So the Ravens are relying on their young receivers to make the most of their opportunity. The two receivers taken by the Ravens in the 2020 NFL draft — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — and Tylan Wallace, a fourth-round pick this year from Oklahoma State, are three players who could carve out key roles.
Duvernay ranked top-five on the team in receptions and receiving yards last season but was primarily used as the team’s kick returner. He said in an interview that the extra work that he and the other young receivers are getting now will benefit them later in the season. Duvernay added that he has been able to play a lot faster in his second season because he understands the Xs and Os better, allowing him to focus on his route running and technique in practice.
“Most definitely, I can build off last year,” Duvernay said. “[I had] just a little taste kind of just getting started and still learning. I’m still learning to this day, but I feel like this season will definitely be a big improvement.”
The wide receivers have the opportunity to get reps against a defensive backfield that Duvernay called the best in the league — an experienced secondary that includes Pro Bowl cornerbacks Peters and Marlon Humphrey. In turn, secondary coach and passing game coordinator Chris Hewitt believes the young but talented receiving corps has pushed the defensive backs to be better as well.
“No offense to any of the receivers that we’ve had in the past, [but] this is a great group of receivers,” Hewitt said on Tuesday. “We’re facing more speed than we’ve ever faced before in the previous years. … Those guys are coming in and out of breaks; they’re running fast routes. So they’re putting stress on us.”
Regardless of who lines up at wideout against the Raiders in Week 1, or in the games that follow, the Ravens will need more production from the pass-catching group as a whole. Duvernay has confidence that the receiving corps will execute when it’s time.
“The thing I like about this group, we’re not really too big on what the outside thinks or what the media says, trying to prove them right or wrong,” Duvernay said. “We know what we have as a unit, and we all believe in each other and trust in each other. We’re gonna rock with each other until the end.”