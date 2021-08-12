This time, there was less on the line for his team, but still plenty for Heinicke.
As the Washington Football Team fell Thursday night to the New England Patriots, 22-13, in its first preseason game, the quarterbacks were again the focus, especially Heinicke. Because while he appears to have an early hold on the backup job, he’s still the most beloved unknown quarterback in Washington.
Against the Patriots, with his mother Diane and stepfather Mike watching, Heinicke’s 18-minute stint wasn’t perfect. But it was a bit of validation that the guy who nearly retired from football last year to finish his mathematics degree at Old Dominion might just be the quarterback Washington can rely on to take over on a moment’s notice
He showed what Coach Ron Rivera said he’d be looking for: consistency, sound decision-making, a rhythm with his receivers and backs, and production.
The even better news for Washington: so did Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The 16-year veteran signed a one-year deal in March to give Washington an experienced starter, and played the first two series (14 total snaps) — just enough to complete a 22-yard pass to Terry McLaurin on a cross and a 24-yard deep ball to tight end Logan Thomas on an out route along the right sideline. But what should’ve been the team’s first scoring drive ended without a score; Dustin Hopkins’s 40-yard field goal attempt went wide left.
Heinicke took over with 3:06 left in the first quarter and played through the remainder of the first half, running with a mix of starters and reserves in what Rivera said would be a limited game plan. In 27 snaps, he completed 9 of 15 passes for 86 yards and a 76.0 rating. He was sacked once, but didn’t turn the ball over. He also led the team on a 12-play, 64-yard scoring drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Peyton Barber just before halftime.
Although both the first and second teams moved the ball well and both quarterbacks appeared to have a command of the offense, neither were free of mistakes; multiple opportunities to convert third downs and put up points were squandered.
“We put ourselves in scoring position, we’ve got to score,” Rivera told NBC-4 at halftime. “We had opportunities early on with that first unit, with the first drive. We didn’t convert and we had a chance to convert. And then the second drive we missed a field goal. Those are points that you can’t miss, especially against good football teams.”
More concerning was the second field goal miss by Hopkins, who was (very) wide left on a 50-yard attempt in the third quarter. Hopkins, who re-signed with Washington on a one-year deal in the offseason, has also had some misses in training camp.
As Washington continues to work through the kinks in all three phases before its season opener at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12, it’s clear its star player, Chase Young, is more than ready for Week 1. Like the starting offense, the starting defense played the first two series. Young needed only three snaps to get to Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton. On a third-and-8, Young used a quick swim move to duck tackle Isaiah Wynn and bear-hug Newton, who released the ball just before the hit. What appeared to be a strip-sack was an incomplete pass, but no matter: Young was not only back, but perhaps quicker and more skilled with his hands than he was in Year 1.
It’s also clear that Young’s former high school teammate, running back Jaret Patterson, may be a steal.
The 5-foot-7 Patterson, the team’s lone undrafted rookie who grew up in nearby Prince George’s County and was a die-hard fan of the team, showed vision and elusiveness and led the team in both rushing yards (40) and receiving yards (30). In his first series, Patterson ran for 20 yards and caught an 11-yard pass to set up Washington’s first touchdown, the one-yard run by Barber.
Quarterback Steven Montez played the entire second half for his first NFL snaps since signing with the team last year as an undrafted player and nearly led Washington on a game-tying drive. After overcoming an early interception, Montez orchestrated a 15-play, 92-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to Lamar Miller. But the two-point conversion attempt failed; Montez threw a fade to Antonio Gandy-Golden who landed out of bounds.
New England sealed the victory with a 91-yard touchdown run by Rhamodre Stevenson, who slipped through the grasp of Troy Apke and Cole Luke along the right sideline.